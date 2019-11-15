During their monthly meeting Tuesday, Park Hills City Council heard the city's financial report for the 2017-2018 fiscal year, approved the purchase of three new city vehicles, and said farewell to Councilman Ed Hart, who will soon be moving out of city limits.
The meeting began with Community Development Director Robert Sullivan addressing the council in a public hearing regarding the closure of an unapproved and unused alleyway between Seventh and Eighth Streets.
Sullivan said that a portion of the alleyway was already vacated in the past by the City of Esther but the remaining portion had not been officially closed. The council approved the alleyway vacation before moving into regular session.
The council first began by approving the adoption of the Park Hills Police Department’s policy and procedure manual.
The updated policy and procedure manual was brought up for approval last month but members of the council had some minor concerns about the manual’s guidelines. Issues raised by members of the council were addressed and the new policy and procedure manual was unanimously approved by the council.
Curt Boyer of the accounting firm, Boyer and Associates, gave a presentation to the council, briefing them on the city’s financial report for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.
Boyer summarized the government-wide financial statements which break the city’s financials down into the governmental funds, which are tax-supported, and proprietary funds, which account for business-like activities such as the collection of water and wastewater utility fees.
The fiscal year ended on Sept. 30, 2018, and Boyer explained the delay in presenting the fiscal report was due to some internal accounting system changes and an accounting system software glitch. The glitch in the software was causing monthly discrepancies and was discovered during an independent audit performed by Boyer and Associates.
City officials reached out to the software company and the glitch has been fixed.
The cash balances for the governmental funds was approximately $2.3 million at the end of the fiscal year. That figure was a decline of close to $900,000 which Boyer said was primarily due to projects that were underway including the infrastructure construction related to the Flat River Commons Project near the fairgrounds, paving projects, and other capital improvements.
On the proprietary funds, cash balances were $2.5 million, which was down approximately $78,000 for the year.
Boyer said that looking across both the governmental and proprietary funds of the city, there was a reduction in net position for the year, on the full accrual basis, of $284,304.
The city entered the 2019-20 fiscal year last month and an audit on the 2018-19 fiscal year is scheduled to begin in January. A financial report for the past fiscal year will follow the audit next year.
Following the financial report, new business was taken up and that included the passing of five city ordinances.
City Administrator Mark McFarland presented an ordinance authorizing an agreement with Auto Plaza of De Soto to lease-purchase two new police vehicles as well as a new quarter-ton truck for the parks and recreation department.
After soliciting bids from local dealerships for the three new vehicles, McFarland's recommendation was to go with Auto Plaza for the vehicle purchases as they responded to the bids with the best price, offering the three vehicles to the city at a total cost of $96,031.20
The measure was unanimously approved by the council and the police department will be getting two 2020 Ford Explorers. The parks and recreation department will be getting a 2020 Ford F-250. The vehicles are expected to arrive within four to six weeks.
The second ordinance presented to the council was an authorization for an agreement with Schulte Supply Inc. for the purchase of 3,100 radio read water meters to be used by the city’s utility department. The new meters will provide more accurate water flow rate data and simplify the process of recording the data each month.
The total cost for the upgraded meters comes to $537,690 which will be spread out over a 10-year-period bringing the yearly payments to just more than $60,000.
McFarland explained that the $3 increase on the base fees charged for utilities, which the council approved earlier this year, will generate approximately $111,000 per year, covering the meter payments with money leftover for other improvements.
The radio read meter purchase was unanimously approved by the council.
Next, the council approved an agreement with Erb Equipment for the purchase of a rock breaker to be used by the city’s street department.
“I think we set aside and budgeted $13,000 for it,” McFarland said. “It came in at $10,400.”
Like the three new vehicles, the rock breaker will also be part of the city’s lease-purchase agreement and is part of the city’s capital improvements.
An ordinance pertaining to asphalt paving projects was presented next.
The council approved an agreement with Leadbelt Materials Inc. for the repaving of Coolidge Street, which had to be torn up by the city while installing updated utility lines over the summer.
The plan is to repave the roadway with a two-inch overlay of asphalt at a cost of $18,449. Only $9,224 will come out of the city’s general fund as the cost of this project will be split with the water and sewer department funds - which are proprietary funds.
The last ordinance approved by the council was an amendment to the city code increasing sewer tap fees for new construction from $50 to $100.
When a commercial or residential building is constructed in Park Hills, a tap fee is charged for connecting the new structure to the city sewer system. A $50 inspection fee is also applied once the connection is complete.
McFarland explained that the tap fee for new construction in the city was set at $50 sometime in the 1980s. He said at one point, the city had been charging $100 tap fees but the original ordinance was never changed. The ordinance approved by council Tuesday clears up any confusion or inconsistencies regarding the tap fees charged for new construction.
The next matter addressed in Tuesday's meeting was the approval of a ham or turkey to be given to each city employee for Christmas.
The annual Holiday Decorating Contest was the last thing on Tuesday’s agenda to be discussed. Each year, the council members look at all of the holiday decorations at residences within their ward and decide on a winner.
During McFarland's monthly administrator’s report, he said the city will begin decorating Columbia Park, as well as city buildings, for the holidays. McFarland said that the plan is to have the park lit up with Christmas lights by Dec. 5, for the annual Christmas Parade.
McFarland moved on to report about some recent vandalism that has taken place in Columbia Park and Haney Park, specifically in the restroom facilities. He explained that the city has installed surveillance in the parks and police have already caught three vandals - two juveniles and one adult.
The meeting came to a conclusion with council discussion.
Councilman David Easter, who also serves as president of the Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) gave a brief report on the Trunk ‘n Treat event that took place downtown on Halloween. He said that approximately 1,000 people came out to the annual event and it was one of the DPHA’s biggest turnouts so far.
Councilman Larry LaChance spoke up during the discussion inquiring about MoDOT’s installation of adopt-a-highway signs on Main Street. McFarland and Mayor Daniel Naucke said Main Street is a state highway so there was nothing the city could do about the signs.
LaChance asked why the city paves and salts the roadway if it’s the responsibility of the state. He also asked if the city should perhaps be seeking partial reimbursement for those services to which Naucke said he would look into that and have a response for the council by next month's meeting.
Councilman Adam Bowers, who also serves as scoutmaster of Boy Scout troop 423, wanted to remind everyone that collection of Scouting for Food donations will be taking place this Saturday. Troop 423 put out a total of 3,300 bags this year.
Councilman Steve Weinhold was the last member of council to speak during the discussion. He said he wanted to thank the street department for the excellent job they did and treating the roadways after Monday's inclement weather.
Weinhold also thanked the parks department for fixing the fence at the tennis court in Haney Park.
Lastly, the city accepted the resignation of Councilman Hart who will be moving out of city limits soon. Mayor Naucke presented Hart with a plaque, recognizing him for his service and dedication to the city.
Hart’s resignation will leave a Ward 3 council seat vacant and McFarland said he was not sure if the mayor had plans to appoint someone to the position until the term is up in April. He said it’s possible the seat may remain vacant but the decision will fall to the mayor and council.
