Council turns down rental unit request

The Bonne Terre City Council recently discussed term limits for the mayor’s position, the city project checklist, and unanimously reaffirmed denying the request to turn the former Country Way Nursery property into storage units.
The council had discussed property owner Duane Patt’s request at October’s meeting, and, citing concerns that the city already had an abundance of storage sheds, declined to approve his intention to build and rent storage units at 14 Northwood Dr.
Patt attended the meeting to ask for clarification and to express displeasure about October’s decision.
He noted that the overgrown property has been vacant for four years, and his storage unit project would generate revenue. He asked each council member why they voted against it, and asked what they did for a living.
Most council members answered they thought there were simply too many storage units in Bonne Terre already. Patt explained he was a businessman who needed to make money to reclaim his investment in the property, and as much as he’d also like to see a Taco Bell, McDonalds or Dunkin’ Donuts on that property, he was having to pay $3,600 for the vacant lot each month.
“What are the monetary consequences if I decide to proceed?” Patt asked.
City Attorney Seth Pegram said the city would likely ask their attorney to file an injunction against the project, which would halt construction before it began. Pegram said the issue would likely need to make its way through the court system, taking city ordinances and state statutes into account.
“How is that right?” Patt asked.
Pegram replied that he had no say as to whether it was right or wrong to deny Patt’s project, the city hires him to protect their interests and efforts.
“As much as I might personally feel for you, that’s just how it is,” Pegram said.
In the end, Patt maintained his disagreement with the council’s decision but left with a parting, “fair enough, I appreciate your time.”
The council also discussed the stormwater ordinance, which, Kay pointed out, was somewhat vague. Pegram plans to review the ordinance to see if it’s to the city’s advantage to further clarify the wording.
An ordinance to combine 301 and 303 Hill St. into one property was discussed. If the property owner can provide the legal description of the lots, the council can rezone the lot as one property. Pegram advised the owner as to how he could obtain the legal description at the county courthouse.
The qualifications for the city’s “mayor” position were reviewed after two council members attended a conference in June that clarified that cities cannot institute limit qualifications that might disagree with state statute.
Currently, the city’s ordinance on mayoral term limits dictates mayors can only serve two terms. Pegram said he would bring back an amended ordinance to make sure it worked within the parameters of state statute, and that he would make sure it worked well with other city codes and ordinances.
Mayor Brandon Hubbard interjected during a brief pause, “Just for the record, I didn’t ask for this,” as those in attendance chuckled.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
