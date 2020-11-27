Council turns down rental unit request

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“How is that right?” Patt asked.

Pegram replied that he had no say as to whether it was right or wrong to deny Patt’s project, the city hires him to protect their interests and efforts.

“As much as I might personally feel for you, that’s just how it is,” Pegram said.

In the end, Patt maintained his disagreement with the council’s decision but left with a parting, “fair enough, I appreciate your time.”

The council also discussed the stormwater ordinance, which, Kay pointed out, was somewhat vague. Pegram plans to review the ordinance to see if it’s to the city’s advantage to further clarify the wording.

An ordinance to combine 301 and 303 Hill St. into one property was discussed. If the property owner can provide the legal description of the lots, the council can rezone the lot as one property. Pegram advised the owner as to how he could obtain the legal description at the county courthouse.

The qualifications for the city’s “mayor” position were reviewed after two council members attended a conference in June that clarified that cities cannot institute limit qualifications that might disagree with state statute.