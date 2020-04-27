Counties weigh options, wait for answers

“The first phase is very limited in how we do it. Businesses can be open, but limiting the number of people in and still maintain social distancing. The main concept of this plan is that we will not implement it until we no longer have an increase in cases and [if] we have an increase in cases, we will have to go back to the earlier phases. I know that is not very popular, but I really, truly believe that the reason we have a reduced number of cases in the county is because people have been compliant with the social distancing and all the modifications that were put in place.”

Bell emphasized that it will be a slow start. She is looking at the mandate that two weeks after the last cases have been quarantined, it would be two weeks, which is currently May 11.

“I know that is not going to be popular, that is open to discussion, but that is the mandate of what we are putting in the plan, as of right now.”

Sheriff Gary Stolzer asked what the larger population areas were doing, as they could possibly never achieve that situation.

Bell stated that they are going by the reduction of numbers and that Ste. Genevieve County doesn’t have that many numbers.