Counties weigh options, wait for answers

The Ste. Genevieve County Commission received a report at its Thursday meeting from the health department administrator on the COVID-19 virus and discussed what decisions would be made on reopening businesses in the county.
Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson emphasized the conundrum the commission has faced in giving orders to businesses on when and how to re-open.
“I am going to send an email to the governor today,” he said. “He’s going to have to make an order to give us the authority do some of this stuff. The statutes that we go by is very clear that we don’t have the authority to make countywide ordinances.
"For us to tell a business they have to stay closed and tell another business they can stay open, we are going to have something in writing giving us the authority to do that, because there is no statute that does.”
The governor discussed the first phase of his recovery plan on Monday during his daily briefing.
County Health Administrator Sandra Bell gave her report to the commission on the current status regarding plans to reopen the county.
“I’m working on a plan right now, it’s a draft that has been established from the department of health, as well as the Missouri Council for Public Health entities, which is all the administrators in the state,” she said. “It is a draft open to be modified per county. It’s going to be done in three phases.
“The first phase is very limited in how we do it. Businesses can be open, but limiting the number of people in and still maintain social distancing. The main concept of this plan is that we will not implement it until we no longer have an increase in cases and [if] we have an increase in cases, we will have to go back to the earlier phases. I know that is not very popular, but I really, truly believe that the reason we have a reduced number of cases in the county is because people have been compliant with the social distancing and all the modifications that were put in place.”
Bell emphasized that it will be a slow start. She is looking at the mandate that two weeks after the last cases have been quarantined, it would be two weeks, which is currently May 11.
“I know that is not going to be popular, that is open to discussion, but that is the mandate of what we are putting in the plan, as of right now.”
Sheriff Gary Stolzer asked what the larger population areas were doing, as they could possibly never achieve that situation.
Bell stated that they are going by the reduction of numbers and that Ste. Genevieve County doesn’t have that many numbers.
Stolzer voiced concern about being over cautious by waiting two weeks after what may just be one case. He also asked for a definition of what a “spike” in cases would be to justify moving back to the current situation.
“Is one case a spike?” he asked.
“It would be for us if we have zero,” Bell said. “But, I would not take one case. My thought is to pick a number on what we are going to decide is to go [back]. We are going to have more cases, there’s no doubt about it. In this plan we need to identify what that number is.”
As of Monday, Ste. Genevieve County has tested 189 cases. There were two pending cases, 180 negative cases and seven positive cases with one death.
On Friday, St. Francois County Commissioners put out a letter to residents and businesses.
"...We are waiting for final word from the Governor as to the rules we all must follow. He has promised to update them on May 3 and there is a strong belief that he will allow businesses to reopen on May 4th. Those new rules will almost certainly contain aspects of the following.
"Whether you own a restaurant, a salon or a barber shop you will be required to maintain spacing with a limited number of people in your building. Group sizes at tables will be limited with space requirements between those tables. Limited contact between the server and customers (or worker-to-client) will be needed.
"The use of gloves and masks will be encouraged and in some cases required. Checkout and the handling of cash should be streamlined and waiting areas should be minimized.
"If something is touched, clean it—and on a regular basis. Keep the table tops clear of condiments or anything that could harbor disease. Menus must be cleaned between customers or be disposable. Make hand sanitizer readily available and strictly enforce hand washing rules among the staff.
"We are fairly certain that buffet lines are NOT going to be allowed for now. Cafeteria lines are a possibility, but nothing self-serve. Salons should have adequate space between stations and completely sanitize all tools between customers. In all of the above, do not allow sick people in your building!
"If we are too lax in this startup, the virus could once again build. This would force us to go back to the Stay-at-Home rules and none of us wants that!
"It is important that we stay on the defense against this enemy as we fight back. Our defensive plans include more testing and assuring adequate medical assistance is available at all times. This next move is to go on the economic offense. Using a planned and sensible program, we will start allowing our many businesses to reopen and once again serve the public. We know you have undergone some trying times. A proper startup will help all of us as we progress toward the future."
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.