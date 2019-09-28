The Bismarck Board of Aldermen met Thursday for the first time since City Mayor Seth Radford resigned due to health reasons.
Issues taken up in the meeting included appointing an alderman to fill the position left vacant by Mayor Pro-Tem J.T. Shy, who has been sworn in as the city's new mayor.
Shy said that nine candidates for the alderman position were interviewed and it was a hard decision to make but ultimately, he chose Lochie Counts as his recommendation to the board.
“She’s lived here for quite a few years and comes from a family of politicians I guess,” Shy said lightheartedly, “so, she’s the one that I chose.”
The new mayor’s recommendation was unanimously approved by the board and Counts was sworn in by City Clerk Garner Kitchen. Counts then took her place on the board for the remainder of the meeting.
Other topics addressed in the meeting included the approval of Shy’s appointment of a new mayor pro-tem.
Shy recommended Alderwoman Amy Wiley as the new mayor pro-tem and the board unanimously approved her for the title.
Next, the board approved Bismarck First Baptist Church’s request to close part of Veterans Street, connecting the church and its parking lot, for a community block party they have planned for Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.
The board then moved on to approve a new emergency management director as the previous director has moved out of the city.
Shy recommended Officer Chris Griffin of the Bismarck Police Department for the city’s new emergency management director and Griffin’s appointment was approved unanimously by the board.
The board then discussed updating the city’s general code and updating ordinances.
“As soon as I took over as mayor, I came in and started sifting through ordinances and realized that we need to do a little update,” said Shy. “We haven't updated since ‘98.”
Bismarck's last general code was adopted in 1997 and since then, Shy explained that approximately 200 new ordinances have been passed. Shy said that he, along with Police Chief Steve Poole, met with a city code consultant and will soon be getting quotes on the cost for addressing the outdated general code, which should be in the neighborhood of about $11,000.
The mayor said he’s been speaking with officials from other cities in the area who have gone through the process of updating and modernizing their code and explained that it should bring a level of convenience that they haven’t had in the past as the code will be organized and able to be viewed electronically online.
The board will continue the discussion of the general code update in the near future after they’ve received more information about the process.
Next, there was a discussion of reburying the recently exhumed time capsule with new items inside. Shy said that he wanted the board to decide soon who was going to oversee the time capsule burial and he would like to see it reburied before the end of winter.
The city’s August financial statement was also reviewed by the board during the meeting.
The statement showed the city’s August revenues at $80,670.19 and expenditures for the month were $86,672.56. The city’s cash balance as of Aug. 31 was $10,493.95.
Other August balances included $1,362.48 in the city’s Judicial Education Fund and $180,949.51 in the Water System Upkeep Fund.
The city’s savings account balances for August included $73,429.04 in the Transportation savings account and $18,501.14 in the Sewer Department’s Replacement and Extensions savings account.
The Certificate of Deposit that the city holds through Unico Bank had a balance of $99,461.47 as of last month.
The last item of new business taken up by the board was a request by a local business to stock the airport pond with trout for fishing.
The owner of the Tackle Box approached Shy with the request to stock the pond and the board discussed the idea. They talked about several potential community-oriented projects for the pond area, building on the idea of the pond being stocked with trout.
Shy asked the board members to bring thoughts and ideas for the pond area to discuss in the next meeting.
