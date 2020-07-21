Counts takes oath of office

The Bismarck Board of Alderman swore in newly elected Ward 2 Alderwoman Lochie Counts Thursday in their first meeting since last week’s special election.
Counts took the Oath of Office at the start of the board’s regular July session. She was elected to represent the citizens of Bismarck’s Ward 2 after defeating challenger Dustin Garling in a runoff election held July 14.
The special election was held after Counts and Garling tied in the polls during the election held on June 2, each receiving 35 votes.
After Counts was sworn in, the board convened and reviewed city’s financial balances as of June 30.
The city’s cash balance at the end of June was $10,616. Revenues totaled $111,397.39, while expenditures came in at $71,722.79.
Bismarck’s water system upkeep checking account had a balance of $216,639.72.
The investment savings account was at $11,230.74, and the city’s Certificate of Deposit held with Unico Bank had a balance of $60,692.80.
Following the town’s financial report, the board approved an ordinance increasing the uniform allowance for Bismarck’s full-time police officers from $900 to $1,000 per year. The ordinance states that the allowance increase’s purpose is to aid the officers in complying with the department’s strict dress code.
During the July meeting, the board also:
- Approved merchant licenses for 2020-2021.
- Discussed the costs of the fire department’s annual fire hose and ground ladder testing.
- Discussed the use of an electronics pre-planning platform for use by the town’s fire department. The matter was tabled until next month so the fire chief can approach the county commission and see if the planning platform might be something officials want to adopt for emergency departments county-wide.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.