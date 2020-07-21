Counts takes oath of office

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Board of Alderman swore in newly elected Ward 2 Alderwoman Lochie Counts Thursday in their first meeting since last week’s special election.

Counts took the Oath of Office at the start of the board’s regular July session. She was elected to represent the citizens of Bismarck’s Ward 2 after defeating challenger Dustin Garling in a runoff election held July 14.

The special election was held after Counts and Garling tied in the polls during the election held on June 2, each receiving 35 votes.

After Counts was sworn in, the board convened and reviewed city’s financial balances as of June 30.

The city’s cash balance at the end of June was $10,616. Revenues totaled $111,397.39, while expenditures came in at $71,722.79.

Bismarck’s water system upkeep checking account had a balance of $216,639.72.

The investment savings account was at $11,230.74, and the city’s Certificate of Deposit held with Unico Bank had a balance of $60,692.80.