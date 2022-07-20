County annex will close early on hot days

The order closing offices in the St. Francois County Courthouse Annex in downtown Farmington has been renewed and the building will again be closing at 2 p.m. on days forecasted 92 degrees or above.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said that Maintenance Supervisor Brian Briley told him that the air conditioning for the building will simply not hold up in the 100-degree conditions the Parkland area is going to be experiencing.

The new order will be the same as the previous one. When the forecast as shown on weather.com (Farmington, Missouri) at 10 a.m. that day shows a high for the day of 92 degrees or more, the entire annex building will close at 2 p.m. for that day. According to Gallaher, this website information will be the only one used to keep it standardized and prevent confusion from different forecasts from other sources.

The rule applies to county employees only and those working in the annex building only. The schedule change will be posted on the county website and on the entry doors of the building.