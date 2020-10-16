County awards $1.8 million in CARES Act funds

The St. Francois County Commission awarded Phase II CARES Act funds when it met in regular session Tuesday morning on the third floor of the courthouse annex.

The total amount of CARES Act funding for St. Francois County is $7,885,661. Awards dispersed in Phase I totaled $3,063.751.91. The total awarded in Phase II is $1,808,276.30. Taking into account a reserve set aside for St. Francois County of $1,272,610.52, the remaining balance of CARES Act funds available to the county totals $1,741,022.27.

Funding applications are processed for St. Francois County by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission (SMRPC).