County awards $1.8 million in CARES Act funds
During its Tuesday meeting, the St. Francois County Commission awarded Phase II Cares Act funds totaling $1,808,276.30 to various public entities including cities and school districts. The third phase will focus on funds for businesses.

 File photo

The St. Francois County Commission awarded Phase II CARES Act funds when it met in regular session Tuesday morning on the third floor of the courthouse annex.

The total amount of CARES Act funding for St. Francois County is $7,885,661. Awards dispersed in Phase I totaled $3,063.751.91. The total awarded in Phase II is $1,808,276.30. Taking into account a reserve set aside for St. Francois County of $1,272,610.52, the remaining balance of CARES Act funds available to the county totals $1,741,022.27.

Funding applications are processed for St. Francois County by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission (SMRPC).

Recipients of the Phase II CARES Act funding and the amount each will receive are as follows: West St. Francois County R-IV School District, $215,282.68; Mineral Area College, $71,961.50; Central R-3 School District, $412,991.12; St. Paul Lutheran Church Elementary, $44,001.18; Bismarck R-5 School District, $60,110.60; Farmington R-7 School District, $120,446.49; Farmington Public Library, $1,899.29; City of Bonne Terre, $214,437.33; St. Francois County Ambulance District, $115,528.00; St. Francois County Joint Communication Center, $19,924.55; City of Desloge, $234,107.61; City of Farmington, $104,317.95; Park Hills Senior Center, $15,571.79; Bismarck Senior Center, $18,068.81; SEMO Family Violence Council, $5,088.11; Young People Performing Arts Theater, $1,746.00; East Missouri Action Agency, $100,845.79; Missouri Community Improvement Industries, Inc., $17,854.94; Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, $22,934.77; and Bridge Community Church, $11,157.79.

Phase III funds are for businesses only and will be awarded Oct. 27. Any businesses that received funds from banking institutions will not be eligible for CARES Act funding.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

