County cancels CDBG grant

The St. Francois County Commission held a public hearing and a relatively brief meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex.

The commission held a public hearing at 10 a.m. about canceling a grant for which the county had applied. The close-out hearing informed the public that East Missouri Action Agency is withdrawing from the Community Development Block Grant for $2 million for renovations of the old Mineral Area Regional Medical Center on Weber Road in Farmington.

Plans to turn the former Mineral Area Regional Medical Center (MARMC) building into a one-stop health center had moved forward this summer with the $2 million grant announced by the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Through St. Francois County Auditor’s Office, East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) was one of 41 communities getting a statewide total of $41 million through Community Development Block Grants for COVID-19 projects (CDBG-CV). EMAA had received the building as a gift from local businessman Sharo Shirshekan, who continued to join EMAA in the renovation and repurposing project.

In regular business, the commission awarded a bid to Bob Johnson’s Computer Stuff, Inc. for 18 mobile data terminals for the sheriff’s department. The terminals are computers used in patrol vehicles for reports, dispatching and other uses. The amount totaled $29,993.24.

The commission approved the annexation of 997 W. Liberty Street by the city of Farmington. The property was purchased by BJC to expand hospital services.

The commission also approved buying tasers for the sheriff’s department at a cost of $17,491.57 from Axon Enterprise. The purchase was originally approved in 2021, but the amount was accidentally omitted from the minutes.

The sales tax report for August showed a 4.29% increase year to date. The county has collected $401,584.68 more in sales taxes than this time last year. Treasurer Parks Peterson said it was close to the trend he expected of 5%.

The next scheduled regular meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.