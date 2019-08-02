The adoption of a cellphone reimbursement and usage policy was on the agenda at the St. Francois County commission regular meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex.
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich expressed concerns about the costs and liabilities the county incurs by supplying cellphones to various county officials and employees.
“We have been monitoring a variety of different services, costs, expenses for the county,” he said. “We have particularly been paying attention to cellphone usage numbers. Since January of 2016 we have spent in excess of $7,000 for phones, and that number does not include purchases in the last 60 days.
"With the recent event of a misplaced cellphone, we feel like it is relevant to address the situation to the commission. Our Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet has been crunching the numbers and she has worked diligently to give you the results of our findings.”
Menjoulet explained the potential concerns with cellphone usage and the lack of cellphone policy for the county.
“There is currently no cellphone policy for St. Francois County,” she said. “This means there’s no policy on how or when a cellphone is to be replaced at the cost of the county or taxpayer dollars. Even if that lost, stolen or damaged phone is at the fault of the employee. This also means there is no policy on county phones being used for personal use. There is no policy on what is considered ethical behavior when using a county paid phone, this could result in the county being liable if a cellphone is used unprofessionally and/or unethically. If an employee were to have inappropriate information or pictures on their county phone, or visit inappropriate websites, it is county property and a county-paid service, and therefore the county could be liable for such conduct.
Because of these issues, Menjoulet explained that the auditor’s office wishes to move the county away from issuing phones and begin reimbursing officeholders and eligible employees a monthly reimbursement plan for using their own phones.
“These are just a few of the reasons the auditor’s office would like the commission to implement a cellphone allowance policy,” she said. “This would be where the county would reimburse an employee for business use of their personal phone. The phone and the service contract would be the responsibility and liability of the employee and not the county. The amount reimbursed would be determined on the amount of business use, $20 a month for minimal use, and $40 a month for extensive use. The employee would complete a form with the approval of their officeholder or department head, and then the commission would vote on that allowance in public session. Employees would now be able to use whatever provider they chose. Right now the county uses AT&T.”
Menjoulet explained that the current county-supplied phones would be unneeded and would then be designated as surplus and donated to the current employee using the phone, allowing the employee to keep the phone number that they are using, and would receive the $20 or $40 allowance.
“The cellphone allowance would not be taxed,” she said. “It is a reimbursement and therefore would be provided on their W2 but would not be taxed on their paycheck, they would get the full $20 or $40.”
According to Menjoulet, most first class counties use an allowance policy instead of paying for a service because of the liability. Not only does this help keep the county covered on liability, it would be an overall saving of taxpayer dollars.
“We currently pay about $1,900 a month for 41 lines across four different plans,” she said. “This would make it an annual payment of almost $23,000 a year. We were just notified that our lines are going to be going up $15 a month. That would be an overall increase of $7,200 a year, or almost $30,000 a year for cellphones. These numbers do not include the actual cost of the cellphone. We have spent an estimated $7,400 over the past few years just on buying cellphones themselves, and there’s no policy on how or when we would replace an employee’s cell phone. It could be that a new version came out and they wanted a new phone, or they left it on a restaurant table.”
Even if the commission were to approve the policy, there would be a gradual phase-out of county supplied phones. The auditor would work with each of the offices and AT&T to cancel the lines and service over the next few months to avoid an estimated cost of $4,200 in early termination fees.
“We would like the commission to vote on this policy in two weeks, on Aug. 13,” Menjoulet said. “That would give the opportunity for county employees, officeholders and the public to give feedback on this new policy. We would ask during this process that no changes be allowed to be made to contracts with AT&T, including the purchase of new phones. We wouldn’t want a rash run to AT&T if they know they’re going to have a county-paid phone anymore to get a new phone to stop this.”
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins asked for a clarification on the $20 and $40 a month plans.
Menjoulet noted that $20 a month would be considered for minimal use, random calls rarely made. The $40 plan would be extensive use where multiple calls are made daily.
County Clerk Kevin Engler asked if there was going to be a written policy.
Menjoulet affirmed that she had given the commission a draft policy.
Engler asked, “Are we going to have something that we can put on the website for all of our employees?”
Menjoulet said that was correct.
Engler asked how the determinations of low and high use policies would be made and how often.
Menjoulet explained that it would be a one-time determination by the commission and any changes would be the responsibility of the officeholder or supervisor to bring before the commission and county clerk.
Engler asked about other first class county’s policies on liability and costs.
Menjoulet observed that the policy was copied from St. Charles County.
The motion was passed that no new cell phones would be obtained, that public input would be requested on the policy change until Aug. 9, and a vote on the finalized policy would be on Aug. 13.
