County Commission adds proposed marijuana tax to April ballot

In regular session Tuesday morning, the St. Francois County Commission approved adding a proposed resolution to the April ballot to set a tax rate for legal marijuana sales within the county.

Last month, Missourians voted to legalize the sale, possession, and use of recreational marijuana. Consumption of the plant became legal for adults on Dec. 8. Some requests to transition medical facility licenses to full recreational facilities will be approved within 60 days meaning adults age 21 and older could be legally purchasing marijuana as soon as early February.

St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler presented the tax resolution to the commission after previous meeting discussions.

"As I was saying last week, I think most people feel they should pay tax for the marijuana purchases just like everyone else pays tax and that we should put that on the April ballot in the form of a resolution," said Engler.

Engler indicated he thought the language of the resolution was reasonably simple to understand. The ballot question will read: "Shall St. Francois County, Missouri, impose a county-wide sales tax of 3% on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold in St. Francois County, Missouri?"

Engler said he believed there would be other similar voting measures on many upcoming ballots as government entities plan their taxation of the newly legalized products.

"Some towns are putting it on their ballot in case there becomes a dispensary in their town," he noted. "Right now, there are only three that are authorized for this county — two of them in Farmington and one, I believe, in Park Hills."

County voters will decide whether to accept the proposed tax resolution on April 4.

At the start of Tuesday's session, the county commission approved a contract change order for $23,573 in the ARPA funds for the building addition to the Juvenile Detention Center. Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said the change order was submitted after some reengineering on the project was completed.

The planned work at the detention center includes a 1,300-square-foot renovation of existing offices and a 1,800-square-foot addition to the building to accommodate staff additions and transfer existing staff from the Weber Road Facility.

During Tuesday's meeting, the county commission approved the remittances of operational costs for the 24th Judicial Circuit for 2023.

The 24th Judicial Circuit serves St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, and Madison counties. Each year, circuit court staff submits their expected annual costs for the coming year, and each county pays a proportional amount based on population.

"They put in their estimated amounts for their costs for the year, and now we pay 55.06%," explained Gallaher. "We pay a percentage of the total population of Circuit 24, the total population of the four counties based on the latest census, and we are 55.06% of that total. Last year I think we were 54%..."

The remittance for Circuit Judges is $16,187.64; the remittance for the Circuit Marshal is $3,523.84; and the remittance for Circuit Court Reporter is $3,083.36.

Engler said that while St. Francois County's percentage was higher than last year, it could have been worse.

"The other counties' populations are not growing," he said. "Ours would have been worse if it weren't for the fact that the state moved a lot of prisoners and beds from the mental health center. We would have had an even higher [percentage], close to 60%, if they wouldn't have moved those [people]."

Before the close of the meeting Tuesday, Engler reminded the commission that nine people would be sworn into new terms serving positions within the county's offices.

The ceremony for swearing officials into their elected or appointed positions will take place at noon on Monday in the county commission chambers. Engler mentioned that the public is welcome to attend.

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Next week's meeting will be the first of the new term. The MU Extension Program report will be presented the following week.