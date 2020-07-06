County commission discusses floodplain management

“I am the floodplain manager for the county, and every time I go to a session, they tell me the next three sessions I have to go to,” he said. “It’s a never-ending thing, I just don’t have the time. We found out that Smith & Co. can help us on a per-situation need. It’s cheaper and better to have them do that, in my opinion. I would like to do this on a temporary basis. We have a gentleman that’s talking about volunteering, that’s a retired engineer that would like to really do this, we are pursuing that in the future, but for now, I would like to get Smith & Co. to do this. I was not charging anything, and that was what it was worth.”