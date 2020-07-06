County commission discusses floodplain management

Floodplain management was on the agenda for the St. Francois County Commission at its regular session Tuesday morning at the courthouse annex.
The county decided to enter an agreement with Smith & Co. to provide assistance with certified floodplain management for development in St. Francois County. Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher has also been acting as floodplain manager for the county.
“I am the floodplain manager for the county, and every time I go to a session, they tell me the next three sessions I have to go to,” he said. “It’s a never-ending thing, I just don’t have the time. We found out that Smith & Co. can help us on a per-situation need. It’s cheaper and better to have them do that, in my opinion. I would like to do this on a temporary basis. We have a gentleman that’s talking about volunteering, that’s a retired engineer that would like to really do this, we are pursuing that in the future, but for now, I would like to get Smith & Co. to do this. I was not charging anything, and that was what it was worth.”
After the meeting, Gallaher explained to county residents the costs associated with the lack of floodplain management.
“The law states that if we do not comply with the floodplain requirements; by that, having people on staff to answer questions and we don’t pursue building permits and that kind of thing, we will be put on probation as a county,” he said. “If we are put on probation, people that are required to have a floodplain insurance policy because of their home mortgages, I think it is a $50-per-month increase on their premium for their insurance policy.
“Then, if we stay in probation for any length of time, we go into violation. If we go into violation, all floodplain insurance policies are canceled. That means that everybody that has a loan that requires floodplain coverage, they will have to renegotiate their loan with somebody else, or go buy flood insurance from Lloyd’s of London or somebody that’s (got) real high rates. It is very important that we have floodplain management and that we comply with our building permit situation.”
Gallaher noted that in the past, building permits have been used mainly for assessment purposes.
“Now, also it will be used for floodplain situations to make sure you’re not building where you’re going to be flooded. There are different zones and it’s a very complex situation.”
According to Gallaher, if a resident wants to build in a floodplain area, they may have to elevate the building to a certain height.
“There’s going to be some extra costs if they want to build in a floodplain,” he said. “It will change their architecture. How do you get somebody in a wheelchair up that flight of steps?
“You have to be one foot above the elevation of the highest flood mark, highest expected elevation in the 1% area with a concrete floor surface and no basement.”
Gallaher explained what the 1% flood meant. “They used to say 100-year flood. But people would say that it flooded two years ago, I don’t have to worry about that for 98 years. That’s not true anymore. They call it the 1% flood, which means you have a 1% chance of that happening every year.”
The next regular session of the St. Francois County Commission is today at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
