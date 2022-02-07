County commission discusses increase in CPI

The St. Francois County Commission tackled several issues Tuesday morning during their regular meeting.

The commission approved the Missouri Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 7%.

“I have no idea why the state requires that you are supposed to approve the CPI as presented to us by the state,” County Clerk Kevin Engler said. “Most counties use that as the basis for preparing their future budget. The CPI has ranged from 1-3%. This year it’s 7%. It’s from December of the year prior to the end of the year.”

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said they get the official number months after finalizing the budget. The county uses the CPI to factor employee raises for the upcoming year. Gallaher noted that the county used 5% last year.

Engler added, “I think that was a pretty good guess. If you would have said this time last year when we started working on this that it’s going to be 7% when it’s been 1-2%, if we would have been getting a quarter raise last year, we would have been very much behind.”

In other business, Assessor Eric Dugal asked the commission to waive penalties and interest of $315.96 on property taxes caused by improper mapping of a property.

“This was an error made by the previous mapper when processing the deed,” he said. “The parcel was split when it should have been just a name change on the entire parcel. As a result, the property owner’s mortgage company paid the 2021 tax only on the parent parcel. The mapping error has been corrected.”

As it was the county’s error, the commission approved the waiving of penalties and interest.

Highway Administrator John Gross approached the commission about raising the county’s informal bid policy threshold.

“This request comes from several departments today,” he said. “Road and bridge, sheriff’s department and maintenance are directly affected by this purchasing policy. We regularly make very significant purchases.

"With the state changing the threshold from $6,000 to $12,000 where certain things have to be bid out, we are asking that the purchasing policy for informal bids be raised from $500 to $1,500.

“If we have to spend over that $500, but it is something we need that day, it requires Harold’s emergency bid letter to be sent to the auditor’s office, which, in the last 3-4 weeks, we’ve had 3-4 letters.”

Gallaher agreed. “A few years ago, I was writing two letters a year for emergency purposes. Now it is practically one a week because of this inflation of value,” he said.

The commission approved the motion, with Engler stressing the documentation of informal bids for transparency reasons.

The commission approved a contract with Goldberg Group Architects for designing various building projects at the county jail.

The commission also approved a pay adjustment for 2022 for attorney Timothy Wright at the prosecutor’s office to compensate for a clerical error from 2021 where he was paid less than the contract he agreed to.

The St. Francois County Commission will hold their next regular meeting Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

