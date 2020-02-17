County commission reviews Bone Hole progress

In June 2016, Mullins and Gallaher met with ASARCO trustees on restoration work.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Mullins announced that 108 acres next to the property will be acquired to significantly expand the park.

“The purchase of this property will be paid by the trustees using the ASARCO monies,” he said. “This amount is $293,000 for the 108 acres. Not one dime from the St. Francois County citizens will be used.”

Mullins then pointed out on an aerial map the half-mile of river frontage the proposed park will have.

County Clerk Kevin Engler made some comments on the creation of the park using the ASARCO funds.

“…It’s outstanding,” he said. “It’s centrally located in the county that is accessible for everybody. …You will be able to put in at least two to four miles of walking trails through there with beautiful vistas and views. …This is very positive, we have several areas that we need to take advantage of this money, and use it for what its intention was, not what somebody wanted to divert it for in the state government.”