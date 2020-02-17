County commission reviews Bone Hole progress

Several items were on the agenda for the St. Francois County Commission when they met in regular session Tuesday morning.
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins gave a report on the expansion of Owl Creek Park, formerly known as Bone Hole. He listed several significant points in the recent history of the planned park.
- In 1973, St. Joe Lead Company deeded 37.57 acres to the St. Francois County Commission.
- In 2012, Mullins and then-Presiding Commissioner Dr. David Cramp met with Division of Natural Resources (DNR) about the lead mining history and county’s intention to create a park out of the property.
- In 2013, Mullins and Cramp met with the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Fish and Wildlife (USFW), Doe Run Co. executives and other federal agencies.
- In November 2015, then-Gov. Jay Nixon and area legislators visited the soon-to-be park.
- In December 2015, The St. Francois County Commission made the property the first county park.
In December 2015, Mullins and Gallaher met with officials of USFW, Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and EPA.
“I submitted a plan and proposal to enhance the first county park,” said Mullins. “This would use ASARCO moneys.”
In April 2016, Mullins and Gallaher wrote a letter to the DNR director about the intentions of the county commission.
In June 2016, Mullins and Gallaher met with ASARCO trustees on restoration work.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Mullins announced that 108 acres next to the property will be acquired to significantly expand the park.
“The purchase of this property will be paid by the trustees using the ASARCO monies,” he said. “This amount is $293,000 for the 108 acres. Not one dime from the St. Francois County citizens will be used.”
Mullins then pointed out on an aerial map the half-mile of river frontage the proposed park will have.
County Clerk Kevin Engler made some comments on the creation of the park using the ASARCO funds.
“…It’s outstanding,” he said. “It’s centrally located in the county that is accessible for everybody. …You will be able to put in at least two to four miles of walking trails through there with beautiful vistas and views. …This is very positive, we have several areas that we need to take advantage of this money, and use it for what its intention was, not what somebody wanted to divert it for in the state government.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher had also proclaimed last week Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Awareness week for St. Francois County. Attending the meeting was Kent Hampton, a 16-month-old child afflicted with CHD.
“Kent was born with half of a heart,” Gallaher said. “CHD is a malfunction in the heart muscle present at birth. Roughly one in every 100 children born will have CHD. CHD kills more than all childhood cancers combined. So far he has undergone three open-heart surgeries, been on heart and lung bypass and has been through four cardiac catheterizations. In the last 10 years, CHD death rate has been decreased by 30% due to research. We don’t believe that the public has enough awareness of this situation.”
Linda Ballentine, administrative assistant in the county clerk’s office, is Hampton’s grandmother.
“I appreciate everyone’s prayers for him,” she said.
Gallaher led a prayer of thanks and future health for Hampton.
In other business, the commission appointed Joanie Bannister to the SFC Health Center Board and appointed Chris Hulsey to the SFC Industrial Development Board.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com