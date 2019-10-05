A cemetery dispute was highlighted during the public comments section of the St. Francois County Commission’s regular session Tuesday at the courthouse annex.
Pam Cottrell addressed the commission about her frustrations on the ongoing delay of having her mother buried at Pendleton Cemetery. The controversy has been simmering for more than six months.
“My mother passed away in Texas on March 19, and I transferred her here on March 25 for burial at Pendleton Cemetery in Doe Run,” she said. “My family has had plots there for years. My dad was buried there in 2015, my baby brother was buried there in 1950. My mom’s wishes were to come back here where she grew up, and be buried by her baby. When the mortuary received her, I got a phone call saying that the overseer of the cemetery would not allow burial because of rock. I was surprised by this because my dad was buried there four years ago.
“We contacted the overseer of the cemetery and she said that absolutely your mom could not be buried there. I asked if the gravedigger could probe it … she refused and kept saying that my dad wasn’t even buried there, she has went to the courthouse and pulled my baby brother’s death certificate which is 70 years old, but it states Doe Run Cemetery versus Pendleton which is across the street. My family all my life referred to Pendleton as Doe Run Cemetery, so I think that may be the confusion on the death certificate. I’ve been to Channel 4 News with this…Chris, the reporter spoke …with the overseer of Doe Run Cemetery and he confirmed that my baby brother is not buried in the Doe Run Cemetery and he feels that he is where we say he is. There’s a stone there and all my family that are older was there when my baby brother was buried.”
Cottrell continues to run into dead ends when dealing with the legal issues of who is responsible for oversight of the cemetery aside from the overseer that she cannot come to an agreement with.
“I have been fighting her for six months, waiting for my mom to get a proper burial,” she said. “There’s a lawyer in Kansas City that has been giving me some direction. We contacted the attorney general’s office, the state board over the endowed cemeteries, and they are not even registered as a cemetery with the state board.
“So, it’s kind of like they run things on their own. The church, I believe from the deed, is technically the owner. I heard that St. Joe Lead Company gave that land to them years ago, and they went on to let different families mark their plots out there. We have cement cylinders in the ground that has marked our plots, but she will not let my mom be buried there.”
According to Cottrell, there is no way to come to an agreement with Pendleton Cemetery’s caretaker.
“I don’t know if part of it is because my mom didn’t live here for years, or …it’s kind of like a power struggle. She won’t work with us at all, anything she comes up with and we try to compromise and get a resolution, she won’t work with us.
I came here today to tell you my story and see if you could give me any direction or help in any way.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher mentioned that he talked to the funeral home involved and they are not going to charge for storage of Cottrell’s mother.
“They have been so gracious,” Cottrell said.
Gallaher explained that the funeral home is working with the Layne Cemetery near Elvins to use a temporary burial site until the situation can be resolved at Pendelton.
“The funeral home tells me that it’s the Old Pendleton Cemetery and that it may actually be full,” he said. “They thought that might be the situation there.”
Cottrell disagreed, saying, “I don’t believe so, because they’ve been doing other burials and there’s still a lot of land there, plus my mom’s plot is already there between my dad and baby brother.”
Gallaher seemed perplexed, adding, “I did ask if there was any animosity there and they said that none has been voiced.”
Cottrell added, “No, and she even said that on the interview. There’s nothing she has against my mom. …She’s very difficult to work with.”
Gallaher concluded that cemeteries are private property and that the county has no authority over the matter.
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich asked Cottrell if she had any proof of ownership of the burial plot.
Cottrell answered, “No, because nobody has deeds to that cemetery. …the families were given the options to mark their sections. We never had any problems with burials until now.”
In other business, the county adopted an updated purchasing policy.
Amber Menjoulet of the county auditor’s office updated the policy and brought it before the commission.
“Our old purchasing policy is outdated,” she said. “It was a policy we adopted in 2016 off of a policy we got from the city of Farmington. It was a great policy, but it was 27 pages and included a lot of statutes that the county didn’t have to follow. Back in 2017 we revamped our policy to make it a total of 14 pages, to more specifically detail that statute requirements as law as well as procedural requirements of the county commission. Back in 2018 the statutes changed, we made revisions accordingly to our policy and I recommend you approve this policy.”
Gallaher interjected, “I was hoping you could update those dollar amounts [in the policy].”
“The main one that affected us was the rolling 90-day requirement,” Menjoulet said. “Before, we weren’t allowed to spend more than $4,500 with a single vendor in a rolling 90-day period. That was increased to $6,000, as well as the sole-source provider statute was $4,500 as well and that was increased to $6,000."
Gallaher added, “I noticed they didn’t talk about the $75,000 on the prevailing wage.”
Menjoulet clarified, “That has changed in here as well. It was under the competitive bidding process under purchasing, where it talked about what was required if it was over $75,000.”
Returning to the vendor limits, Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson explained that if two different departments were using the same vendor, there could be a problem with overriding the limits.
Menjoulet affirmed that is an issue.
Wilkinson asked again about the increases.
Menjoulet clarified some procedures used to prevent any overspending potential.
“We’ve already been following the policy by our updated statutes,” she said. “Beginning of 2018, we implemented a policy that if a purchase was over $500 that the department was required to get quotes, therefore doing the research to be sure they are getting the lowest and best price up front. So, if we did reach that $6,000 threshold we had at least done our due diligence to make sure we were getting the proper pricing.”
Menjoulet stressed that this spending is monitored on a monthly basis in the auditor’s office.
County Treasurer Kerry Glore asked if there were any other changes to the policy.
According to Menjoulet, the rest were updates to reflect changes of state statutes.
“There was one policy change included,” she said. “If a single purchase is going to be over $6,000, even if it’s through a state contract or a sole source, they still have to go before the county commission to seek approval. That way it’s documented on record that the commission approved it and it is through an approved vendor.”
The purchasing policy was amended to reflect state statute that any expenditure up to $75,000 does not require prevailing wage for outside construction before the commission adopted the policy.
