County Commission tables TDL decision

The St. Francois County Commission at their regular session Thursday further tabled a Memorandum of Understanding of salary commission and uniform disbursement for the sheriff’s department, among many other agenda items.
Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson explained the delay. “We have a little bit more to do and then we’ll make a recommendation. We have a meeting with the sheriff Thursday to get input and more questions answered. The committee is working well, it’s doing good and we are working toward that.”
The commission consented to allow the sheriff’s department to donate a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria to the Bismarck Fire Department. Buck Copeland of the sheriff’s department said that the car has 200,000 miles on it.
“It’s run its course with the sheriff’s department,” he said. “No more than we would get out of it at an auction, they put in a request for one, so we decided to donate them one.”
At the request of the St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled, the county extended the appointments of board members Kraig Sutherland and Louise Falch to another term.
Amber Menjoulet, audit manager for the auditor’s office, asked for permission to solicit bids for an independent auditor’s services.
“This is for our required independent audit, the contract for three years with Daniel Jones is up,” she said. “We would like to get permission to solicit a request for bids for our independent audit for the year 2020 with the possibility of also 2021 and 2022.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked if this was an extension.
Menjoulet answered, “No we technically could extend our current contract, but we feel it’s good to see what other independent auditors can offer. We prefer to keep the same one, but that’s not always a good thing either because you can get complacent with that information and can miss things, so we want to see what else is out there.”
The commission agreed to the request.
The commission tabled action on the Memorandum of Understanding with Terre du Lac on police coverage.
Gallaher explained, “I’m still waiting on legal advice on that, haven’t gotten that yet. Basically, what we are waiting for is a rewrite of the financial payment system that they will do. Everything else is pretty well in order.”
The commission approved the requesting for bids for virus-related items for the county.
Gallaher said that the county is looking at installing automatic doors to the annex and courthouse.
“We want to put no-contact doors on annex and courthouse buildings because of COVID,” he said. “Our doors are working now as they are, but this prevents contact. This will help eliminate some of those exposures. Stanley is the only one we have found, but we would like to get permission to ask for those sealed bids.”
At a question, Gallaher said that it would be two doors to each building. “It’s very similar to the Weber Road Facility entrance. You just walk up and an electric eye [senses you].”
The commission is also requesting sealed bids for ultraviolet filtration air systems for the county buildings to combat viruses.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
