County Commission tables TDL decision

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked if this was an extension.

Menjoulet answered, “No we technically could extend our current contract, but we feel it’s good to see what other independent auditors can offer. We prefer to keep the same one, but that’s not always a good thing either because you can get complacent with that information and can miss things, so we want to see what else is out there.”

The commission agreed to the request.

The commission tabled action on the Memorandum of Understanding with Terre du Lac on police coverage.

Gallaher explained, “I’m still waiting on legal advice on that, haven’t gotten that yet. Basically, what we are waiting for is a rewrite of the financial payment system that they will do. Everything else is pretty well in order.”

The commission approved the requesting for bids for virus-related items for the county.

Gallaher said that the county is looking at installing automatic doors to the annex and courthouse.