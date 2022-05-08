County commission tackles several issues

The St. Francois County Commission held a relatively lengthy meeting working on several issues last week.

The commission approved and adopted the final design of the county seal and presented Bryan Finch, the designer who won the seal contest, with a framed presentation of the final design.

In other business, the commission approved the notice to bid election supplies for the county clerk’s office.

Highway Administrator John Gross asked the commission to approve a contract with Smith & Co. for the fee to design the replacement of the Sand Creek Bridge on Sand Creek Road for $52,052.

“It will exceed the $12,000 threshold,” he said. “This will be spent out of county dollars, but will be reimbursed out of the (Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation [BRO] fund). This will probably be the last BRO project to be approved through the state.”

The commission approved the request.

The commission also approved adopting the Conflict of Interest Resolution/Code of Ethics form that County Clerk Kevin Engler added to the agenda.

“It’s a thing where ‘I’m not doing business with my brother,’” he said. “It’s several pages I gave you last week that we have to adopt.”

Adrian “Ace” Eckhoff, chief juvenile officer of the St. Francois County Juvenile Office, approached the commission to apply for some of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), a part of the ARPA funds to modify and add to the Juvenile Detention Center. The commission approved the funding that will come from the second round of ARPA grants if they are available.

Jeff Cauley, director of UniTec Career Center, spoke to the commission about North County School District receiving an allocation of $24,000 from the county to help fund a matching grant to build a UniTec facility.

“The building, the steel structure and concrete, we will contract out,” he said. “Our electrical and construction technology students will completely finish out the inside of the building.”

In other matters, the commission approved the $10 million standard option for revenue loss replacement for ARPA fund calculations. Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher explained why they adopted this option as opposed to actual revenue losses.

“We had no losses, so this is our only option,” he said.

The commission approved an emergency purchase of $3,011.88 for Charter Communications to temporarily move a fiber-optic line for the construction of Road and Bridge’s new office.

During departmental reports, Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland spoke about the $465,000 from the sale of the Maple Street property being put in the general fund.

“I know the law requires that this money be placed in the general fund” he said. “I would like to provide some information in regard to Road and Bridge’s expenditures. Road and Bridge was taking approximately $100,000 a year out of their budget for a new facility. Out of Road and Bridge’s budget, we purchased our facility on Woodlawn Drive for $450,000.”

Copeland then addressed the cleanup costs of the Maple Street property, which was contaminated with fuel and lead pollution.

“Road and Bridge facilitated a way to clean this up,” he said. “It was estimated to be about $600,000. We performed all the work at an expense of $100,000. That did not include the cost of labor and equipment usage. We also expended approximately $15,000 for the demolition of our old facility.

“I realize that general revenue purchased our facility at Maple Street, but general revenue did not purchase our facility at Woodlawn Drive. I know statute says it has to go back in general revenue, but I feel like this is something that should go back into Road and Bridge.”

Moving on, it was reported the treasurer’s sales tax report for March 2022 showed an increase of 5.51% over the previous year. The previous reports for the year showed a much higher increase than last year.

Treasurer Parks Peterson commented on the report.

“We are getting back to realistic increases, not double digits,” he said.

Auditor Louie Seiberlich reported on a conference his office attended the previous week in Jefferson City and explained some things they are going to implement in the next 7-8 months.

“One is a complete county financial transparency website that will break down demographics specifically for each office,” he said. “We will be providing a checklist to officeholders as to what is expected from the auditor’s office.”

Seiberlich said they were told that the most important department in county government is technology.

“If anything happens to the technology department, we’re shut down,” he said.

Listing several other policies being reviewed, Seiberlich also said they are going to be looking at new policies being enacted.

“We are going to pursue reviewing internal controls of officeholders, particularly fraud policy,” he said. “We are looking at Emergency Management Policy Manual.

"We are also concerned about unemployment claims, specifically the Reimbursement Act. We are going to pursue putting together a one-year, five-year and 10-year replacement plan. We want to talk to all officeholders about what you see in the future.”

ARPA representatives had a lengthy discussion with the auditors, including funding avenues that Seiberlich was not aware of.

“We have discovered some potential funding for tourism, industrial site development and cell towers for our state parks,” he said.

Seiberlich ended his report discussing other avenues of funding from the state and federal government.

