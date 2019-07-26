Several items were on the agenda of the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex.
Recorder of Deeds Jay Graf asked for permission to receive a grant from the state to continue the process of digitizing records and documents.
“This is the third year of a process of going through to digitize all records and documents in our vault downstairs, he said. “We applied for a grant through the [Missouri] Secretary of State’s office and have been awarded the grant and the next step is to go ahead with the bid, and we’re asking the commission to go ahead and allow us to put the bid out for a company to come in and get those records digitized.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “Is this a 100 percent grant?”
Graf answered, saying, “It’s a $25,000 grant, which this year it is a 50/50 situation. So they will pay half of that, and we will pay the other half. It’s almost in line with the past two years, it fluctuates a little bit, depending upon what is bid, and we can lower the number of books. It’s been around 50 books a year for the last two years and we’ve shot for 50 books this year.”
Gallaher asked, “This is phase III, this is the third year?”
Graf explained that this was the third year of being accepted for the grant.
Gallaher asked if the recorder continued at about 50 books a year, how long it would take to finish the project.
“There’s 467 books, and we’re looking at another avenue from this year beyond, and probably get with you on that a little later as to how to proceed," Graf said.
The motion passed to allow the recorder’s office to accept the grant from the secretary of state.
Dan Duncan of the IT department asked for a request for bids for a vendor to upgrade the county website.
“Last year we were able to upgrade the website with what funding we had,” he said. “It was a basic upgrade from what it was prior to that. We’ve been in contact with the county clerk and he’s trying to make it where more information is available to the public, and make it more user-friendly with the administrators who maintain the site. We are looking to go seek bids from other vendors to complete this project for the county.”
The commission approved the request for bids for vendors to upgrade the county website.
County Collector Pamela Williams asked for a motion to approve a contract with the city of Bonne Terre to collect property taxes.
“The City of Bonne Terre passed a tax starting this year, they have contacted me and asked me if we would collect their taxes like the other cities,” she said. “I sent them a copy of the contract, they signed it and sent it back and got permission to go ahead with that, so I am bringing it before you, and it’s like the other cities.”
Gallaher asked, “This is the first tax Bonne Terre has ever collected?”
“Since I’ve been here, and it’s just on real estate," Williams answered.
Gallaher asked if they were the last remaining city in the county without a property tax.
Williams said that was correct.
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins also brought a resolution before the commission opposing the U.S. Forest Service plan to close the Mark Twain National Forest to public feral hog hunting.
“Feral hogs are serious threat to wildlife and agriculture,” he said. “Feral hogs have expanded their range in the United States from 17 to 38 states over the past couple of years. Their populations explode because they breed anytime of the year, and produce litters of one to seven piglets every 12-15 months.
“They are also known to carry and spread up to 30 diseases and parasites such as swine brucellosis, pseudorabies, trichinosis and leptospirosis which are a threat to domestic livestock and human health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed several cases of hunters contracting potential life-threatening bacterial infections from field dressing feral hogs.
“We can all agree that feral hogs are a problem. If we want to control the hog population, we need to continue working together and all methods of eradication should be on the table.”
The commission passed the resolution opposing the U.S. Forest Service closure of Mark Twain National Forest to public feral hog hunting.
