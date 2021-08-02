County discusses many bids, broadband

Gallaher continued, “Let’s try to get more information, then we can maybe act on it next week.”

Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland asked the commission to be allowed to seek bids on used bridge beams for some of the upcoming projects.

Gallaher asked if the beams are in good condition.

Copeland answered, “They are. We know of some that more than likely will bid, but we don’t just want to ask for permission to purchase them. They are concrete pre-stressed.”

Gross added, “They will be signed off on by our on-call engineer, so the liability is on them.”

Gallaher commented that the price would be much cheaper than new ones.

County Clerk Kevin Engler asked about the availability of multiple bidders.

“When you spec something on a used purchase, are the specs directed at what they have available, or are these standardized enough that somebody else might have the same thing you are spec?” he asked.

Copeland stated that they would do so.