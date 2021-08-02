County discusses many bids, broadband

Infrastructure was a main topic at the St. Francois County Commission during their regular meeting Tuesday morning.
Highway Administrator John Gross approached the commission about purchasing a truck-mounted broom for cleaning the roads during maintenance. Previously, the commission gave him permission to seek bids.
“Since we did not receive any bids through the county’s purchasing policy, we can do what we need to do to purchase this broom,” he said. “We do have a quote. We did not seek out to our vendors to bid on this, because if we leave somebody out, then it looks like we are playing favoritism. The quote is for $11,317 for a truck-mounted broom. This is identical to the one we purchased in 2011, it’s actually about $1,000 cheaper.”
Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet commented, “I find it strange that somebody would submit a quote, but not bid.”
Gross clarified the reason for the quote. “This was just a quote that we had reached out to make sure the broom wasn’t going to be $25,000 after five years.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “Would it be possible for you to call some other people and get some prices?”
Gross answered, “We can, but that’s not the precedent that has been set in the county.”
Gallaher continued, “Let’s try to get more information, then we can maybe act on it next week.”
Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland asked the commission to be allowed to seek bids on used bridge beams for some of the upcoming projects.
Gallaher asked if the beams are in good condition.
Copeland answered, “They are. We know of some that more than likely will bid, but we don’t just want to ask for permission to purchase them. They are concrete pre-stressed.”
Gross added, “They will be signed off on by our on-call engineer, so the liability is on them.”
Gallaher commented that the price would be much cheaper than new ones.
County Clerk Kevin Engler asked about the availability of multiple bidders.
“When you spec something on a used purchase, are the specs directed at what they have available, or are these standardized enough that somebody else might have the same thing you are spec?” he asked.
Copeland stated that they would do so.
Engler continued, “When your contracts run into problems, you only can spec one thing that can qualify, then you’re not really bidding it. The question is, are the specs going to be open enough for other people to bid them?”
Gross answered, “We will do like a 17-inch thick, pre-stressed beam, typically those are 36 inches wide. It will be based on price per foot.”
Copeland added, “We will price these by foot because there might be a variety of lengths that we could utilize from whomever.”
Engler asked if these would be put in storage for the projects coming up.
Copeland said they could, depending on how many are offered and the price.
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich asked if the bids would include the delivery price.
Gross answered, “Delivery price and crane price for loading and unloading.”
Floodplain Manage Bob Turner expressed concern over the length of the beams. “Will that length fit whatever project you have?” he asked.
Copeland said it depended on the lengths available. “We have four or five locations of different lengths…that we know where these beams could be utilized and be a significant savings to the county….”
Gross added, “A lot of these would be the low water crossings that we are changing out.”
The commission approved the bid process.
In other business, the commission approved the emergency purchase of an air conditioner unit for the courthouse. Gallaher explained the urgency.
“(Courthouse Maintenance Supervisor) Brian Briley is not here, he told me this morning that a fan blade came off and went through the coil,” he said. “I think that would be an emergency in this kind of weather.”
Audit Manager Amber Menjoulet asked about the vendor and cost for the replacement.
Associate Commissioner Kary Buckley said Briley contacted the vendor the previous day, but hadn’t yet heard back.
Aptitude Internet had submitted a request to the commission for a letter to support an installation of broadband infrastructure in the northeast part of the county along Highway D. Engler clarified the matter.
“You are going to have several people requesting different grant applications for the federal government for broadband,” he said. “Kevin Cantwell spoke the other day about several areas not being profitable, they won’t be in that unless they get some [assistance]. This is a different company located in the county. You guys are going to have to decide if you’re going to ceremonially be in support of applications that could qualify to bring broadband to parts of the county that is not economically feasible.”
Gallaher spoke about his opinion on the letter. “In my mind, the letter should say we support anyone trying to promote broadband to the rural areas. This company is wanting to do that. That’s how I would word that.”
Seiberlich interjected, “This is just a comment. As bad as I hate to throw more money at our attorney to review that letter, I would recommend that he [do that].”
Engler thought the letter should be somewhat generic. “You want to support good projects, but you don’t want to pick winners and losers,” he said.
The commission agreed to supply the letter after consulting with their attorney on the wording.
The commission also approved amending employee vacation policy. Employees can start earning their third week of vacation by accrual starting on their fourth year of employment and ending on the anniversary of their fifth year of employment.
The commission also approved the 2022 county holiday list.
The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.
