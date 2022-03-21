County discusses tech needs

The St. Francois County Commission honored the memory of an employee and discussed internet service Tuesday morning during their regular session at the courthouse annex.

The late Betty Medley, a long-time employee of St. Francois County government, was honored with proclamations from the governor and the Missouri House of Representatives. County Clerk Kevin Engler presented the awards to Medley’s children.

“(Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher) had declared this day to be ‘Betty Medley Day’ in St. Francois County,” he said. “(State Rep.) Mike Henderson sends this resolution. Our intention today is to honor Betty, she worked for us a long, long time. We never got a chance to honor her retirement, because she didn’t retire.”

Medley worked for the county in various capacities for 40 years and was getting ready to retire, according to her son, Mark Medley.

In other business, the commission approved a contract with FGM Architects to design the building addition at the Road and Bridge Building on Woodlawn Drive. The contract will be paid for from ARPA Funds.

The county had its annual bid opening for the year’s supplies for all the county offices. The sealed bids were opened for public viewing, after which they were collected by the auditor’s office for review and copies will be later given to all the county officeholders for approval.

IT Director Nick Jones approached the commission for approval to upgrade the internet service to the annex, courthouse and jail.

“Currently we have 100 mps speed to the courthouse, annex and jail,” he said. “We had a problem with the video surveillance at the courthouse. When the bailiffs are trying to look at the video, it’s very choppy.

"We contacted our firewall service, which is Cisco. Our internet speeds are way too slow, we need at least a 250 mps for the number of users that we have. We contact Charter and they told us they don’t offer a 250, they have a 200 and 500 package. We need to go up to the 500. For the 100 mps, we’re paying $540 a month. At the 500 mps, we’re moving up to $975 a month for an increase of $435 a month for a total of $5,220 a year."

Jones added they are getting a new phone system at the jail, "which is a redundant backup for the phone system for the courthouse and annex if they fail. We are looking at upgrading the internet there as well. I feel if we upgrade that one to the 200 mps, that would move us from the $540 now to $750 a month.”

Engler asked if there were any other sources for internet service. Jones stated that it requires fiber lines to use and Charter is the only company in the area that has those lines. He also noted that the county still has a contract with Charter until 2023 that has to be honored.

At Jones’ recommendation, the commission approved the upgrade.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

