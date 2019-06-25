The St. Francois County Clerk’s Office has completed moving its elections department to the facility on Weber Road.
County Clerk Kevin Engler is highly impressed with the new location and how efficient the elections process will be, especially in the case of a massive turnout like the last general election.
“[Missouri Director of Elections Chrissy Peters] was here recently and had a tour,” he said. “She said it was one of the best set up facilities for voting, she recommended a couple of changes to enhance our location.”
He said the elections department at the courthouse annex was very cramped and subject to security issues due to the clerk’s office layout. He explained that the new layout is designed to have a specific room for each election function and to have minimal movement of ballots and machinery.
“We’re growing, and the number of registered voters are growing, and as we grow [problems arise],” he said. “The commission were able to give us about the exact space we needed to run elections.
“It gives us a permanent absentee ballot voting setup. Peters said since we are the only ones back here, we don’t have to move things. Every day, when we had absentee ballots, they had to take the ballot machine and the machine that helps handicapped voters and lock them up. Here, this is totally secure, so we can keep it here.”
Engler explained that one of the innovations the elections department is working on is convenience for absentee voter sign-in.
“Peters suggested we use iPads right [up front],” he said. “Right now, a voter comes in and wants an absentee ballot, we have to go look them up in the computer and do the paperwork. Now, you will do just like you do to go vote. You will put your name in and it will automatically tell the voting system that this person has voted. They will get a ballot, but we will have an electronic record and we can keep those iPads out since this is totally secure.
"We’ve never really encouraged to absentee ballot before, because it was a problem. But, at this location, there’s no reason that they shouldn’t feel comfortable. Every day when we had the absentee ballots, we had to take the ballot machines and lock them up. Here, this is totally secure so that we can just leave them there.”
The expansion of Engler’s office to cope with governing the county led to the decision to move the already outmoded elections layout to the new location.
“At the annex, we had our refrigerator and coffee maker for breaks back there, you had to walk through elections to get to it,” he said. “This is supposed to be secure. During an election this will be a totally secure area, where there it was not. We had four people in a 10 by 10 foot area. Then when the county wanted me to hire a human resource person, we can’t stack them on top of each other. The ceilings weren’t high enough for a mezzanine. Harold [Gallaher] said we have this spot next to the morgue that isn’t highly desirable, but it’s perfect for us.”
According to Engler, the county’s expenses will have a better accounting by separating the postage costs of elections from the other offices. Elections are looking at adding a separate postage meter to their location.
“We have to do a lot of mailing,” he said. “Over there we had to share with the rest. Maybe we’re 12-14% of the mailings of the county; you can’t bill that to elections. Here, we will know every piece that goes out, it will be billable back to elections. You have a budget item that is totally assignable to the people that are having elections. That’s what the schools and the cities pay for, the more that you can exactly show what the costs are, the more efficient it is.”
Engler observed that the new location will have much more convenience. The shelter at the entrance has room for two vehicles for unloading ballots without weather issues. Once unloaded, the ballots will be checked in at the entrance door and elections officials will take them to a secure location down a corridor. Two large rooms inside the building will accommodate both the public and elections workers.
“The training room will be where the public goes for the election results,” he said. “In the last general election we had so many absentees we had to use the commissioner’s rooms to count, the public had to be sitting on the floor out in the lobby waiting for the results. We will have a counting room that is completely separate from the public that is big enough, that if we need to have a huge recount of the absentees that the public can be sitting in the other room, it doesn’t matter.”
Engler stressed that no elections-related business will be done at the courthouse or courthouse annex; voters needing to do election business will have to go to the Weber Road Facility.
“We have to get people to know that this is where they go to change their registration, this is where they go to file to run for office,” he said. “Absentee balloting will be right here, you won’t be able to do it at the courthouse. Everything is here. I can’t even get on the elections computers [at the annex] anymore. If it isn’t done here, it isn’t done.”
