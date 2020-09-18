County health board plans to amend mask mandate

“The proponents of this mandate at the Health Center didn’t care about the law. They didn’t care about the data. They didn’t care about economic costs. And perhaps most importantly, they didn’t care about the turmoil, anxiety, or conflict they are causing in the communities they are supposed to be serving.

“It is my understanding that the Health Center’s board is scheduled to meet on Monday morning at 10:00 AM to decide what to do next. I certainly don’t speak for the Health Center or its board, but among their options at that meeting are to repeal the mask mandate entirely, or to create a new mask mandate which does not include criminal penalties, nor fines, nor self-immunity, or to do something else. If a new mandate is passed, my clients will look at its content and determine their next move.

“It’s a sad day when citizens are forced to go to the law to protect themselves from their own Health Center.”

The director of the health center said they do have “statutory immunity under 537.600-610, RSMo., as do nearly all Missouri public entities.”

Elliott again emphasized the intent of the board was never to charge anyone with a crime and their only concern is protecting the public.