County Jail undergoing construction improvements

The St. Francois County Commission dealt with several items of business Tuesday morning during its regular session at the courthouse annex.

Jail Administrator Jamie Crump told the commission that they received no bids on the expanded medical care proposal for the county jail.

“Since none come in, we do have an option with the current contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, they’ve proposed a renewal option,” he said. “I’m going to get with them, some things I’m looking at adding.”

The commission voted to extend the existing contract with the provision for expansion of medical care in the future.

Crump also updated the commission on current construction improvements at the jail.

“Stanley Security Company is coming in and redoing our intercom system and door mechanism system, working on that and getting it all updated in the near future,” he said.

Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson asked about the status of the isolation cells being built at the jail.