County Jail undergoing construction improvements

The St. Francois County Commission dealt with several items of business Tuesday morning during its regular session at the courthouse annex.
Jail Administrator Jamie Crump told the commission that they received no bids on the expanded medical care proposal for the county jail.
“Since none come in, we do have an option with the current contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, they’ve proposed a renewal option,” he said. “I’m going to get with them, some things I’m looking at adding.”
The commission voted to extend the existing contract with the provision for expansion of medical care in the future.
Crump also updated the commission on current construction improvements at the jail.
“Stanley Security Company is coming in and redoing our intercom system and door mechanism system, working on that and getting it all updated in the near future,” he said.
Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson asked about the status of the isolation cells being built at the jail.
“It is going real well,” Crump said. “When I was in there they were finishing up some plumbing. They were bringing in some cabinets for the officers' station. They are going quick and it’s going well. As soon as it is done, we will be moving in there. Any intake coming in will go through that area to make sure they don’t have COVID before they get inside the jail.”
A Sole Source Provider expense of more than $6,000 to Alpha Media, owner of radio stations KREI, KTJJ and KJFF, was approved. County Clerk Kevin Engler explained some of the cost.
“If you are advertising for a specific radio station or newspaper, they are the only ones that can provide messaging to their listenership or readership,” he said. “Part of this was the elections. We did several different radio stations to contact different people.”
In other business:
- The commission approved an emergency purchase letter to pay for automatic doors that were installed at the courthouse and annex.
- Road and Bridge requested permission to purchase a trailer out of the 2021 budget. The commissioner approved the request.
- The Public Administrator’s Office received permission to hire an Administrative Assistant.
- IT Director Jared Faulkner addressed the commission about the possibility of purchasing a laptop with two docking stations for the incoming coroner. The coroner will be working out of the Weber Road Facility and Coplin Funeral Home.
- The commission also allowed the county clerk’s office to request bids for election supplies for the April 6, 2021, municipal election.
The next regular session will be Dec. 29 at the courthouse annex.
