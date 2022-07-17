County officials review reports

The St. Francois County Commission had a relatively light meeting Tuesday morning with few items on the agenda.

The county received no sealed bids for striping several roads, so the county's Road and Bridge Department will reach out to several different companies to receive prices for striping work.

County Clerk Kevin Engler said so far, 212 absentee votes have been received for the Aug. 2 primary. He also reported that as of June 29, the 2022 assessed valuation of the county showed an increase from last year of $47 million or 5.4% in real estate taxes.

“Things are really looking good for us,” he said. “Not a lot of commercial (new construction), just residential construction.”

The commission made a second clarification on the modification of maintenance of five roads in the county from a 2010 agreement. In the June 28 meeting, the county accidentally modified the agreement for Ridgewood Hills Drive, Ridge Top Road, Sunset Court and Hillcrest Drive that already had full maintenance. The commission clarified that they were modifying the agreement for Whitetail Lane, Maple Hill, Doe Lane, Ridgetop Drive, Timber Lane and Fawn Circle Drive.

As before, the commission stressed that the Road and Bridge Department is not taking on new roads, but changing the agreement from partial maintenance to full maintenance. The roads that are updated already receive funds from the state of Missouri through the County Aid Road Trust (CART) to maintain those roads.

Collector Pamela Williams spoke to the commission about two money counters that her office purchased.

“This is a maintenance agreement on those two money counters,” she said. “It’s for $1,170, and we are asking for approval to sign that contract.”

The contract is for one year and was approved. Williams was asked about how many citizens actually pay their property taxes in cash.

“We have a lot who pay in cash,” she said.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said he found out in a discussion with Williams that a lot of people don’t have checking accounts and credit cards and have to pay in cash.

The commission also approved an ADA Grievance Procedure for St. Francois County as part of applying for the TAP grant for the West County School Sidewalk project. Engler explained the need for the approval.

“Most of your federal grants have this standard boilerplate language that you have to have,” he said. “You’re going to see more of these … even if it doesn’t pertain to (the grant).”

The next St. Francois County Commission meeting will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.