County officials sworn in

St. Francois County ended 2020 with the swearing in of reelected and new officials for several seats in the county offices.

On Thursday at 3 p.m., County Clerk Kevin Engler administered the oath of office to Dan Bullock who won reelection as sheriff.

Engler then swore in Jason Coplin as the new coroner, replacing the retiring James Coplin.

Kary Buckley replaces Gay Wilkinson as the new associate commissioner for District 1 and David Kater replaces Patrick Mullins as the new associate commissioner for District 2.

Although sworn in as assessor, Eric Dugal will not take office until September, replacing the retiring Dan Ward.

Parks Peterson took the oath as treasurer, replacing Kerry Glore, who also retired.

In a separate ceremony the previous week, Gary Matheny was sworn in after his reelection as public administrator, with his oath of office administered by Judge Pat King.

