County preparing for winter weather

The Missouri Department of Transportation recently held a statewide winter weather training drill day where snow plow operators inspected their routes before the snowy weather starts.
Clay Copeland, highway superintendent for St. Francois County, said that they will be doing the same thing, but not with all the drivers at once. He also spoke about how the county treats the roads in inclement weather.
“We won’t do them all on the same day, because we still have to do our other jobs,” he said. “Over the next few weeks, we’ll have all of our route drivers put their plows and chippers on, make sure all of the equipment’s working and then go run their routes and look for any low-hanging tree limbs on their route. On turn-arounds or dead-end roads, we’ll dress them up with rock if needed.”
According to Copeland, St. Francois County Road and Bridge is fortunate that they have a low turnover of employees.
“But we still change our routes around a little bit every year,” he said. “Different guys bid different jobs. Sometimes a new guy is on a new route and we’ll try to get him familiar with it before any type of winter weather hits.”
With the county finished with paving for the year, the county goes to work on small jobs that need catching up. Copeland said that during this process, a driver or two can break away to check on their winter equipment and snow routes.
“We have time to do that,” he said. “Every day, a different guy will be putting his plow and chipper on. It allows us to see if any lines or hoses are broke, any mounting apparatus or chains need fixed, our mechanics will get that all going, so when the first snow does fall, we can jump in and go, everything’s ready.”
Road and Bridge has 13 snow routes of about 35-40 miles per route to cover the 400 miles of roads. Copeland says that equates to 75-80 miles per route because there are two passes per road.
“A couple of those do the small towns like Frankclay, Delassus, Hunter’s Ridge, Doe Run,” he said. “We have our smaller trucks do that because they are tight areas.
“We always try to do our primary routes first and get to secondary roads later. Somebody is going to be first and somebody is going to be last. If they can get the route done in 8-10 hours, that’s with no problems, no breakdowns, no mishaps. Your road may not get touched for 10 hours, but we are on our way.”
Copeland said that the state focuses on US 67 and Highway 32, and other main routes first, then get to the secondary letter designated roads later.
“You have the municipalities with city streets and then MoDOT clears the highways that are flat, level and have a huge shoulder,” he said. “The roads we take care of are the rural roads are the steep hills and curves. I think compared to what the city and state roads are, we have the most treacherous.”
Another issue with clearing roads is the type of precipitation that falls. Copeland notes that getting some of the slick stuff off the roads can be a big problem.
“There’s been times in ice storms where we have to back up all day or night long,” he said. “Going forward on ice, there’s nothing you can do. As you move backward, you can spread the cinders behind you and get traction. Imagine driving 8-10 hours in reverse at night to cover these roads.”
The county uses a mixture of chat to salt in a 7:1 ratio. Copeland says that they do alter that ration if they know it is going to be an ice event.
“We may make it 4:1 or 3:1,” he said. “At times we do put down pure salt.”
Copeland stresses that the county works continuously to clear the roads after a weather event.
“Our drivers will be working around the clock in two shifts when the time comes,” he said.
