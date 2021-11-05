County preparing for winter weather

“We have time to do that,” he said. “Every day, a different guy will be putting his plow and chipper on. It allows us to see if any lines or hoses are broke, any mounting apparatus or chains need fixed, our mechanics will get that all going, so when the first snow does fall, we can jump in and go, everything’s ready.”

Road and Bridge has 13 snow routes of about 35-40 miles per route to cover the 400 miles of roads. Copeland says that equates to 75-80 miles per route because there are two passes per road.

“A couple of those do the small towns like Frankclay, Delassus, Hunter’s Ridge, Doe Run,” he said. “We have our smaller trucks do that because they are tight areas.

“We always try to do our primary routes first and get to secondary roads later. Somebody is going to be first and somebody is going to be last. If they can get the route done in 8-10 hours, that’s with no problems, no breakdowns, no mishaps. Your road may not get touched for 10 hours, but we are on our way.”

Copeland said that the state focuses on US 67 and Highway 32, and other main routes first, then get to the secondary letter designated roads later.