County road projects added to repair list after subzero temps

Copeland said that this is common practice with excavation companies when they are building a road to establish a hard base under the pavement.

“A lot of these roads do not have an adequate base,” he said. “Not enough rock. We are shoring up the base. That was the issue with the weather, there was not enough base to support it. The water got in and then freeze-thaw, and blew it up.”

The process will take several months where the rock sets. Gross stated that the road will have rain on it, traffic will compact it and the county dresses it as needed to reestablish the base.

“Then we will come in with our equipment and spread a prime oil,” he said. “That will soak into the gravel and seal it, bonding everything together. That will set for a little period, then it will be ready for an overlay.”

Copeland notes that the county doesn’t want to waste money and try to make quick fixes on these roads and then have to go back.

“There will be some inconvenience involved for a few months,” he said. “There’s been other areas in the county where we’ve done this in the past where we have to leave the road gravel for a year or so.