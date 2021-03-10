County road projects added to repair list after subzero temps

With the extreme weather experienced recently in the area, the inevitable results for St. Francois County roads are potholes, and in many cases, road disintegration.
Clay Copeland, county road superintendent, said that the week of subzero temperatures two weeks ago has taken its toll on some of the older roads.
“Some of our roads that we haven’t done any overlays on in the last three or four years, have started to disintegrate,” he said. “We are in the process of making those temporary repairs on those roads. We can’t get any asphalt right now, until the plants become operational in two to three weeks.”
John Gross, county highway administrator, said that although they are doing some temporary repairs in places, some of the worst roads are in or will be in the process of permanent repairs.
“These permanent repairs start with repairing the base,” he said. “We go in and scarify the asphalt, turn everything back to gravel.”
Basically rebuilding the road from scratch, they take a road grader with teeth and plow up the existing road, crumbling the old asphalt to about softball size. They then take that material and work it side to side. This year, road and bridge is experimenting with applying pelletized lime with the dirt, mixing it, and wetting it to solidify the base. The asphalt pieces are then laid on the road, compacting it in as a base. The final step is applying rock on top of that to get the road built back to the desired width and height.
Copeland said that this is common practice with excavation companies when they are building a road to establish a hard base under the pavement.
“A lot of these roads do not have an adequate base,” he said. “Not enough rock. We are shoring up the base. That was the issue with the weather, there was not enough base to support it. The water got in and then freeze-thaw, and blew it up.”
The process will take several months where the rock sets. Gross stated that the road will have rain on it, traffic will compact it and the county dresses it as needed to reestablish the base.
“Then we will come in with our equipment and spread a prime oil,” he said. “That will soak into the gravel and seal it, bonding everything together. That will set for a little period, then it will be ready for an overlay.”
Copeland notes that the county doesn’t want to waste money and try to make quick fixes on these roads and then have to go back.
“There will be some inconvenience involved for a few months,” he said. “There’s been other areas in the county where we’ve done this in the past where we have to leave the road gravel for a year or so.
"The people that live on those roads can attest to the fact that their road is in great shape now, and it worked as we said it would, it just takes time.”
According to Gross, much of the problem is a result of different factors due to past practices and budget constraints.
“Some of the problems involved are due to when the roads were originally paved, there was little to no preparation and too thin asphalt overlays,” he said.
Another problem that Gross notes is the vastly increased traffic on the roads, including heavy truck traffic.
“Building construction has went way up over the last few years, and when you have concrete, trash and dump trucks repeatedly using the same lane, that’s the problem with some of our roads that may only be 16-17 feet wide,” he said. “When you have these trucks driving down the edge of the roadway, they’re breaking it off. Before you know it, the road is narrower and narrower.”
With growth of the county, Copeland stated they are going to have more and more traffic.
“We catch complaints from citizens about these big trucks tearing up the road,” he said. “Our roads are for everyone to use. That’s the price you pay for progress and growth.”
All the roads that were overlaid in the last two to three years have few problems. Copeland observed that for the past two to three years they didn’t have many problems, but this last weather was hard on it, a situation that is happening all over the state.
The county had planned to pave 30 miles of roadway for 2021, but Copeland says that many miles may not receive overlay due to budget expenses on the current maintenance.
“When John gave the Highway Administrator’s report in January, he went over all our bridge and overlay projects,” he said. “He also added that all of this could be subject to change, depending on road conditions.
"This will change it some. They are talking flash-floods this weekend. That could also change our paving options.”
