County Road Sign Replacement

“We wanted the county commission and the county as a whole to be aware that it is occurring,” he said. “Some might not think it’s a serious thing, but if emergency services need to get to your residence because a sign is missing, or had an accident because a caution or a stop sign was down, then it would affect you.”

Copeland noted that sign replacement is an ongoing, year-round job, but the last couple of months they have been extremely busy.

“Some signs will be totally gone, some of the posts will be ran over, or they will pull them out of the ground and take them as well,” he said. “Even if the sign is still there, the damage is often too severe to repair and it has to be replaced. We are constantly spending money to replace these, not to mention the time, resources and labor of our equipment and our manpower to do this, as well.”

As metal prices are down, Copeland doesn’t think they are being stolen for scrap metal as has happened in the past.

“Most of our signs are aluminum,” he said. “Most of our scrap yards know to watch for that. They will flag that and not accept that or notify the authorities when they do come in.”

As the county signs are made to follow mandated federal guidelines, the regulation adds to the cost.

“We have them made,” Copeland said. “We don’t make them in house, due to the fact that we are mandated to follow federal guidelines of high visibility and high reflectivity. We don’t have the capabilities to make them and the equipment to make ourselves is not cost effective. We contract that out as an annual bid every year.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

