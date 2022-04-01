County seal entries narrowed down to top three

The three final designs of the new St. Francois County seal were unveiled Tuesday during the county commission meeting.

Judges picked the top three designs out of 265 entries submitted by individuals from all over the world.

The commission expects to pick the winner with the announcement tentatively set for Monday during the commission meeting.

Also during the meeting, the commission approved the annual bids for office supplies for the Treasurer’s Office, Collector, Recorder of Deeds, Assessor, Elections and Commission.

The County Clerk’s Office opened sealed bids for the replacement of the Old Fredericktown Road Bridge at Wolf Creek. Jeremy Manning, engineer for Smith & Co., verified that the bids met the specifications for construction of the bridge.

In other business, the commission reappointed Dr. Jonathan Bird, Kathy Mauller and Christina Womack to the board of the St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled.

Public Administrator Gary Matheny, in his role as Fair Housing Officer for the county, approached the commission about the addition of a webpage for Fair Housing.

“Back in November 2021, pursuant to the grant we got to do the remodeling and rehabilitation work to the old hospital, we had to have what is called a Fair Housing Officer,” he said. “The commission asked me to be the Fair Housing Officer and I agreed.

"One of the first things that I did was go to the East Missouri Action Agency; we didn’t want to duplicate services ... They handle discrimination type of cases. They already have a mediation process set up. We are going to handle habitability type of questions like suitability of a residence.

“When you have a landlord and tenant that don’t have an agreement about what is decent living conditions are, then you can turn to the county through this mediation service … If we can get landlords and tenants to reconcile and mediate outside of litigation, then maybe we’ll have more people have a place to live.”

The commission approved the addition of the webpage.

Fleet Manager Buck Copeland asked the commission to approve a purchase of equipment for four new patrol cars on order for the sheriff’s department.

“It’s over the $12,000 threshold, the reason is that I buy it in bulk,” he said. “… It come out to almost $16,000. It’s a state contract. I could have invoiced them separately, but in bulk they throw other accessories in.”

The commission approved the purchase from Public Service Outfitters for $15,667.12.

The commission also approved the Senior Center Fund distribution of $388,082.71 generated by taxes.

This distribution is as follows:

Park Hills Senior Center, $101.364.90

Elvins Food Pantry, $21,721.00

Farmington Meals on Wheels/sp. Diets, $4,344.21

Bismarck Senior Center, $62,749.70

Farmington Senior Center, $106,191.80

Bonne Terre Senior Center, $91,711.10

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher stated that $50,000 is kept in reserve for emergency use in case a cooler or stove breaks.

Highway Administrator John Gross announced that starting on Monday, Primrose Road will be closed for a bridge replacement.

Due to the beginning of a new term, the next commission regular meeting will be Monday at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse annex in downtown Farmington.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

