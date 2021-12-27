County to reimburse employees for unused sick leave

After a proposal was made by County Auditor Louie Seiberlich during the Wednesday meeting of the St. Francois County Commission, county employees will be reimbursed for unused sick leave beginning in 2022.

“Commissioners, a nice perk for county employees is our sick leave program as outlined in our county policy,” Seiberlich said. “There are two classifications of sick leave that I’m going to go over — the 35-hour employee who accrues 10.5 hours per month up to 700 hours, and a 40-hour employee who accrues 12 hours per month up to 800 hours.

"Any hours past those levels means that the employee can use them with pay, they can donate the hours to the sick leave bank, or they ultimately lose any excessive hours. As of Dec. 6, there were eight employees that were close to the 700-hour level and six of them were at the maximum. At the 800-level there were seven employees very close, with 13 of them at the maximum level.

“I would propose that the sick leave policy include a section that would pay the employee who exceeds the maximum threshold a reward for their work ethic. Effective Jan. 1 and continuing through Nov. 30 of next year, the overage hours would be reimbursed 60% of the current pay rate. This would be paid on the second pay period of December 2022. The cycle would then begin Dec. 1, 2022, and continue through Nov. 30 of 2023, to include then a whole 12 months. We do not encourage employees to come to work sick. It’s a burden to other staff members to pick up the slack when an employee is absent. I have talked with other government agencies as well as private businesses and found that they have a similar program.”

Seiberlich told the commissioners he had discovered in his research that there were other first-class counties like St. Francois that don’t offer their employees sick leave.

“So, we are in an elite group, I believe,” he said. “I think we should inspire our employees to work at a higher level and I think they should be rewarded as such. I highly suggest the commission consider this proposal — compensation of 60% with the hours that exceed the maximum threshold for the period of Jan. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2022, to be paid in December of next year.”

Following the motion, several questions were taken from the crowd regarding details of the proposed change in the county’s sick leave policy. When the vote was taken, commissioners passed the proposal unanimously.

After hearing a request from Road and Bridge Highway Administrator John Gross, several bids were accepted for an addition to the Road and Bridge building at 1640 E. Woodlawn for a total amount of $752,553. Among the approved bids were DWS for plumbing, Crystal Heating and Cooling for HVAC, and Meyer Electric for electrical work. The general contractor for the project is Brockmiller Construction. All of the accepted bids were the lowest received.

A request was heard from county IT Director Jared Faulkner for separate bids to be taken on two projects at the jail. The first is for the installation of 22 cameras throughout the jail complex. Faulkner told the commissioners that, because the purchase of the cameras had already been approved, the bid would only be for wiring the cameras.

The second project bid would be for wiring the jail’s phone system. Faulkner added that anyone wanting to submit bids on either project should contact the sheriff’s department.

The motion to allow bids to be taken on both projects was unanimously approved by the commissioners. The bids will be opened Jan. 6.

The commissioners also unanimously approved sealed bids to be taken for a reroofing project at the county jail for mechanical, plumbing, electrical and general work to be performed, with Brockmiller serving as the general contractor. These bids will also be opened on Jan. 6.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

