County's order includes 'Innovation Clause'

St. Francois County’s Stay-at-Home Order went into effect April 3 with an unusual clause embedded in it.
Article 4 is under the heading of “Innovation Clause”:
“American innovation is what made our country the world leader it is today. Historically, Americans have always been able to improvise improvements on how things were done. Now is a wonderful opportunity to continue this ability.
If you or your business is affected by this order but you find safe and effective ways to serve the public while maintaining social distancing and helping prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, inform the health department of your thoughts. If they agree that your new method or system will satisfy the public safety needs, they may issue a variance to this order and allow your new process or method to be used.
Think about the old methods now used and see if you can improve upon them.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said he inserted the clause in the order to try to receive help from the public looking for solutions to the current crisis.
“I put that in purposefully to see if I can get people out there that are really affected by this or the public, to come up with ideas on how to keep businesses open, restaurants, barber shops, and such, but yet do it safely,” he said. “In-house dining, barbershops, and beauty shops are very close contact, very concentrated areas.
"I would like to see some kind of innovation where we could say ‘Ok, if you adapt this in some way.' For instance, if I get up and leave the table at a restaurant, someone comes over and wipes the top of it down, that’s routine. But what about the chair I was sitting in, or the sides of the table, the bathroom I went to, is it thoroughly cleaned? The door handle where I came in, is that thoroughly clean? If you can stop that transmission in those manners, I would love to see restaurants open back up with in-house dining. That’s an innovative thing that a restaurateur needs to come up with.”
According to Gallaher, there are other functions throughout society that may need reconsideration as to how they are implemented, such as ways of sanitizing the currency.
“I was thinking about the money handling as a transmission,” he said. “I’m handing you my dollar for whatever, I’ve handled it and carried it, I hand it to you, and you hand it to somebody else, that’s got to be a factor.”
Gallaher is hoping to see steps taken soon to start resolving the situation and gradually get businesses up and running. He mentioned a hypothetical scenario.
“A restaurant owner somewhere comes to the health department and says I’ve got five things I like to have you look at and see if this will qualify to let me open my restaurant. The health department says, if you do this also, we think that would be safe, then they give them a variance on the order. They could open up tomorrow if they were qualified. If I have a restaurant with 30 tables. I cover 20 of those with a sheet. That kind of thing. This would be the temporary way of getting back in business, if the health department goes along with it. I would love to see that kind of innovation. It would be innovation that would probably lead us into the future.
"Every year we go into the flu season, if we learn from this, maybe that’s not such a big, bad thing in the future, because we’ve learned how to do these things better.”
The current restrictions are a concern to Gallaher, and he is potentially looking at revisiting and possibly revising them to better serve local residents.
“I am concerned about the admonition to only put 10 people in a room,” he said. “Is that a gymnasium size room, or is that a cubbyhole office? That’s too vague, it should be per square feet or something.
"Churches that have huge auditoriums could spread their people out. Maybe invite the seniors to come to church, and broadcast to everyone else.”
Innovation is what made America great and Gallaher is trying to get the public in that mindset to not only help recover from this, but to move the area forward in the future.
“Henry Ford did not invent the car,” he said. “He innovated the manufacturing process. I haven’t had one person come to me and say, ‘I’m thinking about this.' I would love to see someone look at this, it would keep them in business if they can do that.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.