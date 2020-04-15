County's order includes 'Innovation Clause'

"I would like to see some kind of innovation where we could say ‘Ok, if you adapt this in some way.' For instance, if I get up and leave the table at a restaurant, someone comes over and wipes the top of it down, that’s routine. But what about the chair I was sitting in, or the sides of the table, the bathroom I went to, is it thoroughly cleaned? The door handle where I came in, is that thoroughly clean? If you can stop that transmission in those manners, I would love to see restaurants open back up with in-house dining. That’s an innovative thing that a restaurateur needs to come up with.”

According to Gallaher, there are other functions throughout society that may need reconsideration as to how they are implemented, such as ways of sanitizing the currency.

“I was thinking about the money handling as a transmission,” he said. “I’m handing you my dollar for whatever, I’ve handled it and carried it, I hand it to you, and you hand it to somebody else, that’s got to be a factor.”

Gallaher is hoping to see steps taken soon to start resolving the situation and gradually get businesses up and running. He mentioned a hypothetical scenario.