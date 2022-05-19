Court rules to disqualify Nickelson as candidate for associate judge in Wash. Co.

A Jefferson County judge ruled this week that a candidate seeking election as an associate circuit judge in Washington County is disqualified from the ballot for failing to meet a form filing deadline.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Brenda Stacey ruled that area attorney and Republican candidate for associate judge Lacey Ann Nickelson be disqualified from the August primary election ballot, citing her failure to file a Personal Financial Disclosure (PFD) before the deadline.

The ruling was made after area attorney Anthony R. Dorsett, who also filed as a Republican candidate for associate judge, filed a petition contesting Nickelson's qualification to appear on the primary ballot. Dorsett's petition was filed on April 28, noting that Nickelson had not filed a PFD or financial interest statement by the required deadline.

Per statute, a candidate is required to file a financial interest statement by the close of business on the 21st day after the last day for filing. The last day of filing was March 29, establishing the deadline to file a PFD as April 19.

The court found that Nickelson had not filed a PFD or financial interest statement as of April 21.

In filing her candidacy, Nickelson was required to complete a "Notice to Candidate" form containing three sections: Candidate Information, Filing Status, and Acknowledgement.

Section 2 of the document, the Filing Status section, indicates to a candidate whether or not filing a Personal Financial Disclosure Statement (PFD) is required and instructs that an election official is to complete that portion of the form.

The court's judgment states, "Section 2 of Notice given to Contestee (Nickelson) contained a single line preceded by an empty box that indicates 'Candidate must file a PFD/Financial Interest Statement pursuant to §105.483 to §105.492 RSMo.'"

The judgment notes that subsequent paragraphs in Section 2 of the form were checked, indicating:

"If you do not file a PFD/Financial Interest Statement by 04/12/2022 (enter date which is 14 days after filing closing date) you will be assessed a minimum $10 per day late fee.

"If your PFD/Financial Interest Statement isn't filed by 04/19/2022 (enter date which is 21 days after filing closing date) you will be disqualified as a candidate and your name will be removed from the ballot"

The court found that the Section 3 acknowledgment paragraphs were both initialed by Nickelson: the acknowledgment that she received the "Notice to Candidate Form" and the acknowledgment that she received "A Plain English Summary - Guide to Ethics Law." She also signed the form.

Nickelson argued that due to the county election authority's failure to check the box on the Notice to Candidate form, she was provided insufficient written notice of her obligation to file the PFD; however, the court noted that there were no other lines on the form.

Since there were no other options on the form, and since the paragraphs regarding dates for filing were checked and Nickelson had initialed and signed the acknowledgment section, the court found that Nickelson did have express written notice of her requirement to file.

Nickelson further argued that she was told by an employee of the county clerk/election authority's office she did not have to file a PFD. She asserted that she relied on this information to her detriment but eventually cured the deficiency, so she should not be disqualified as a candidate.

Nickelson also argued that a county clerk/election authority's office employee told her that a county ordinance was passed and candidates in Washington County do not have to file a PFD. She said she then checked the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) website, which did not show her filing as delinquent, and therefore she should not be disqualified.

In response, the court stated that Nickelson is a licensed attorney practicing law in Missouri and trained to read and apply statutes to circumstances. The judgment mentioned that Nickelson had filed to be the associate circuit judge, a position that would require her to read and apply statutes to circumstances.

The court further noted that Nickelson serves as a school board member familiar with the PFD and MEC requirements for PFD yet failed to file her financial interest statement pursuant to Missouri statute on a conversation with a county clerk's office/election authority employee and an unchecked box on the Notice to Candidate form.

At the time of her filing, the court stated Nickelson was presented with written notice directly contrary to what she testified she was told by an employee of the election authority.

The judgment mentioned that Nickelson had nearly two months to review the contents of the packet, which included a PFD, read the written candidate information provided to her by the election authority, and had ample opportunity to discover that what she was reportedly told by the employee was incorrect.

The court determined Nickelson had sufficient time to read the relevant statutes, read the plain English summary, question the employee, or call the MEC helpline; "Anyone of which likely would have prevented this issue," the judgment stated.

The court noted deadlines to file the financial statement were typed in the blanks on Nickelson's Notice to Candidate form, the boxes next to those deadlines were checked, informing her of the deadlines/penalties, and the statement "disqualified as a candidate" was printed in bold type.

Further, the court's judgment mentioned that the written notice cited all relevant statutes. "In fact the first statute appearing on the form is section 105.483(1) RSMo [and] says at the very beginning that Associate Circuit Judges have to file PFDs," the judgment cited.

Ultimately, the court's ruling to disqualify Nickelson was made after finding that she was given sufficient written notice of her obligation to file her financial disclosure and failed to do so by the April 19 deadline.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.