Courthouse annex modifies its schedule

Beginning Thursday, the offices in the St. Francois County Courthouse Annex in downtown Farmington will be closing at 2 p.m. on days forecasted above 92 degrees.

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher released an email to officeholders Thursday, explaining that the air conditioning units are working, but the control of the air flow is not working properly and the temperature control is failing. Many of the offices are getting little to no air conditioning while other offices, such as the commissioner’s office, are getting too much cooling.

“It’s been bad and getting worse,” he said. “It’s a part of the ARPA funds and we have it in the redesign process. Unfortunately, it’s nearly a year to get the parts for it. My office is so cold in there, I’m threatening to wear a coat to work. I have been told to not walk into the building with a coat.”

The commission has decided to close the annex building when the inside temperatures are too high. When the forecast as shown on weather.com (Farmington, Missouri) shows a high for the day of 92 degrees or more, the entire annex building will close at 2 p.m. for the day. According to Gallaher, this website information will be the only one used to keep it standardized and prevent confusion from different forecasts from other sources. Gallaher also said that this will probably be for the rest of the year.

“While corrections are in the process of being made, it will be months before the final work is completed and the system is again dependable,” he said. “Replacement parts are now backed up by 40 weeks or more.”

The rule applies only to county employees working in the annex building. The schedule change will be posted on the county website and on the entry doors of the annex.

Kendra Graham, livestock specialist at the Extension Office, says their offices have been affected by the lack of air conditioning, but they have not yet made a decision on closing early on excessive heat days. Graham urges visitors to call their office first at 573-756-4539 and verify whether they will be open, since they will be out of the office regularly next week working at the St. Francois County Fair.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.