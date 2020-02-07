Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway is running as a Republican for state representative for district 115 which is being vacated by the term-limited Elaine Gannon.
Courtway, 43, a native of Perry County, lives in Festus with her husband David Courtway. They have five children and 15 grandchildren. She is currently employed in medical records at Mercy Hospital Jefferson.
“I see people come into my office every day,” she said. “When you come into medical records, it’s not usually a fun experience. You’re coming for something you have to take to a specialist, or finding out you have cancer, or a teenager finding out she’s pregnant, there’s so many people that come in here every day, and they’re just sad. Just hearing their stories, it makes me want to help on a bigger level.”
Courtway graduated from St. Vincent’s High School in Perryville, and has a degree from Jefferson County Community College. She is a member of the Jefferson County CERT (Community Emergency Response Training) team. She is a lifetime member of the NRA and treasurer of the 67 Gun Club in St. Francois County. Courtway teaches a Sunday school class and is an AWANA leader at First Baptist Church Festus-Crystal City.
According to Courtway, she has been involved in Republican politics in Jefferson County for several years.
“When I first started helping in campaigns was back when Elaine [Gannon] was running, it was a campaign we helped in the very early stages,” she said.
She is a member of Jefferson County, Ste. Genevieve and Perryville Republican Clubs and former treasurer for the Jefferson County Central Committee. She is also a member of the Federated Republican Women Club and went to the Republican National Convention in 2012 and 2016.
A pro-life conservative from conception to the end of life, Courtway says she has a passion for helping people.
“I love our seniors and believe they need to be taken care of,” she said. “Mental health awareness is a huge issue for me. Suicide awareness, there is way too many people that are killing themselves. We need to get to the bottom of it. We need to get them help.”
Courtway is also a big proponent of improving education.
“I believe that every child should have the best education we can give them,” she said. “I have 15 grandchildren. Education is very near and dear to me.”
Ryan Jones of De Soto has also announced he is running as a Republican.
