COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Parkland, state

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise throughout the area.

The St. Francois County Health Center reported eight new confirmed cases on Tuesday. They had reported 16 new cases on Monday.

The county now has 32 active cases, nine of which are associated with the two Department of Corrections outbreaks. Of the 226 total cases, 124 cases are from the outbreaks.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported three new cases Tuesday and four new cases on Monday, bringing its total to 36 cases and seven active cases.

The Madison County Health Department reported its 14th case on Monday.

Then on Tuesday, the health department notified the public of three places of possible exposure to a positive case: Senior Center, Meals on Wheels on July 13 from 9 a.m. to noon, Senior Center Thrift Store on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Senior Center Jam Session on July 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. If you were at the above locations during these time periods, please call the health department at 573-783-2747.

The Washington County Health Department reported three new cases on Tuesday. The county now has 48 total cases and 13 active cases.