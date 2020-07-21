COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Parkland, state

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise throughout the area.
The St. Francois County Health Center reported eight new confirmed cases on Tuesday. They had reported 16 new cases on Monday.
The county now has 32 active cases, nine of which are associated with the two Department of Corrections outbreaks. Of the 226 total cases, 124 cases are from the outbreaks.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported three new cases Tuesday and four new cases on Monday, bringing its total to 36 cases and seven active cases.
The Madison County Health Department reported its 14th case on Monday.
Then on Tuesday, the health department notified the public of three places of possible exposure to a positive case: Senior Center, Meals on Wheels on July 13 from 9 a.m. to noon, Senior Center Thrift Store on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Senior Center Jam Session on July 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. If you were at the above locations during these time periods, please call the health department at 573-783-2747.
The Washington County Health Department reported three new cases on Tuesday. The county now has 48 total cases and 13 active cases.
The Iron County Health Department reported its fifth case on Sunday and its sixth case on Tuesday. The sixth case is related to the outbreak at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic Correctional Center in Bonne Terre.
According to the Associated Press, Missouri on Tuesday reported more than 1,100 new coronavirus cases, once again breaking its own record for the largest single-day increase in cases.
Data from the state health department show 34,762 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus first struck Missouri, a 1,138 increase in reported cases compared to Monday.
Deaths from the virus have slowed, but it's killed 1,143 people in Missouri so far.
The state's health department director has said cases among young people are driving the surge.
Kansas City's mayor on Tuesday said local K-12 schools should wait until after Labor Day to reopen because of the hike in cases among children and teenagers
