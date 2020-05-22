COVID-19 cases in SFC up to 35

“The virus hasn’t disappeared; it’s still out there,” Elliot said. “And we need to continue to be vigilant and cognizant, so that people don’t get sick. We can’t prevent every infection. There’s no way. But as a community, if we can work together to do of these preventative methods, we can prevent severe outbreaks and try to be able to get ahold of these cases a little quicker. And that allows us time to quarantine and isolate cases and that prevents cases in the long run.”

Many of the area pools are opening soon, and Elliott said the main concern is for residents to still maintain social distancing.

“If pools are disinfected properly, there’s no evidence to show that COVID-19 is going to be spread through water,” Elliott said. “So that’s not really a concern; it’s more so, again, the social distancing aspect that we need to focus on, in spacing people out and, again, not going out into public when you’re sick.”

The CDC has also released their tips on staying safe at the pool, Elliott said.

Elliott hasn’t heard anything specific from the state regarding Phase 2 of the recovery plan, but she thinks the plan will still encourage social distancing.

The state did say on Friday that it is opening more sites for community testing.