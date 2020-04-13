COVID-19 cases remain at 22 in SFC; Ste. Gen up to 7

St. Francois County only saw one additional case of COVID-19 over the weekend, but holiday weekends can often bring changes in communicable diseases.
The one new case over the weekend brings the county’s total to 22 confirmed cases as of Monday.
“That was a case that was a contact to another case that we already knew about it,” said Amber Elliott, director of the health center. “So it was kind of one that we expected.”
Thirteen cases are contacts to other confirmed cases; one case is related to travel and eight cases have no known source of infection. Seven cases have now fully recovered, according to CDC criteria. Six have required hospitalization at some point during their illness.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported a seventh case on Monday. Other neighboring counties (Iron, Washington and Madison) still each have one case.
This slowdown in cases over the past few days in St. Francois County is important to note, Elliott added.
“That points to that social distancing is doing its job,” Elliott said, “and people are, in general, following those rules or trying to do their best to follows those rules and that guidance.”
Elliott said it will be interesting to see over the next few weeks how cases evolve after the holiday weekend.
“A lot of times, not just with COVID-19, we tend to see spikes in communicable disease reports after a holiday,” Elliott said. “So obviously we did a lot to encourage folks to abide by the guidance even over the Easter holiday.
"And I think a lot of people took a lot of different measures to worship and different measures to gather over the holiday.”
There is a lot of things, like if a person can be re-infected by the virus, that are unknown about COVID-19 since it is new virus, according to Elliott.
“The answer is a little more clear-cut when we’ve had experience or when we understand this disease fully,” Elliott said. “So it’s different with COVID-19, in general, because of that. Lots of information has already been given.
"Those things are changing regularly, but they are taking that information and data from other places, and now inside the county, to make those scientific recommendations for best practices.”
Elliott said it’s important to trust healthcare experts and infectious disease experts during this time. The stay-at-home orders are not put into place to take away anyone’s rights.
“At the end of the day, it’s to protect our most vulnerable populations and to prevent a surge into the healthcare systems,” Elliot said.
The health center continues to investigate violations of the statewide and local stay-at-home orders. Submit questions, concerns, and complaints directly to the health center via phone at 573-431-1947 or at http://sfchc.org/contact-us/.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Missouri rose to 114 Monday from 39 deaths one week earlier. There were at least 4,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday, about a 60 percent increase from the week before.
In Jefferson County, there were 134 reported cases and three deaths. It has been reported that six people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home have tested positive for the virus. Facility officials declined to say how many of those were staff or residents.
In Illinois, there were 1,173 new cases and 74 new deaths reported Monday, bringing the state's total up to 22,025 cases and 794 total deaths connected to the pandemic.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
