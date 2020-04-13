COVID-19 cases remain at 22 in SFC; Ste. Gen up to 7

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

St. Francois County only saw one additional case of COVID-19 over the weekend, but holiday weekends can often bring changes in communicable diseases.

The one new case over the weekend brings the county’s total to 22 confirmed cases as of Monday.

“That was a case that was a contact to another case that we already knew about it,” said Amber Elliott, director of the health center. “So it was kind of one that we expected.”

Thirteen cases are contacts to other confirmed cases; one case is related to travel and eight cases have no known source of infection. Seven cases have now fully recovered, according to CDC criteria. Six have required hospitalization at some point during their illness.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported a seventh case on Monday. Other neighboring counties (Iron, Washington and Madison) still each have one case.

This slowdown in cases over the past few days in St. Francois County is important to note, Elliott added.

“That points to that social distancing is doing its job,” Elliott said, “and people are, in general, following those rules or trying to do their best to follows those rules and that guidance.”