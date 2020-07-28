COVID-19 cases up 9 in SFC, 3 in Wash Co

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County Health Center reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 268.

There are 50 active cases, 14 of which are associated with the two Department of Corrections outbreaks. Of the 268 cases, 142 are from the outbreaks.

A total of 14 cases have required hospitalization.

There are still 37 cases with no known source of contact.

The Washington County Health Department reported three new cases on Tuesday. The county now has 56 total cases and 11 active cases.