COVID-19 cases up by 3 in SFC, 1 in Wash Co, 1 in Ste. Gen

The St. Francois County Health Center reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 168.
The number of active cases dropped drastically from 109 to just nine.
Director Amber Elliott had said on Tuesday at the Desloge Chamber of Commerce luncheon that many of the cases associated with the Department of Corrections outbreaks will be released from the isolation period this week. There are currently 105 total cases associated with the outbreaks.
The Washington County Health Department reported one new case on Wednesday. The county now has 31 totals cases and six active cases.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department also reported one new case, bringing its total count to 24. The county has four active cases and four probable cases.
The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) and the Missouri National Guard will perform drive-through testing for COVID-19 at Mineral Area College, Student Lot F, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday.
The tests are open to all residents of Missouri; they do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be eligible for the test, and no doctor’s order is required. There is also no fee and no need to present insurance information.
“This opportunity will not only be a convenient option for many people to access testing, but it will also allow us to learn more about the prevalence in our community,” Elliott said.
Fifty counties throughout Missouri have already participated in community sampling efforts in order for public health officials to learn more about the prevalence of COVID-19 transmission.
Online registration is available through DHSS at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the state hotline at 877-435-8411. Registrants will be given a 15-minute appointment block.
Upon arrival at the drive-through testing site, they will be asked questions, including about symptoms they may or may not have. Members of the National Guard will collect the nasopharyngeal specimen and it will be sent to a laboratory for processing. Patients will then be notified of their results by the DHSS.
Those who receive a positive test should stay home, isolate themselves and call their provider if any concerns arise.
