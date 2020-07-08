COVID-19 cases up by 3 in SFC, 1 in Wash Co, 1 in Ste. Gen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County Health Center reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 168.

The number of active cases dropped drastically from 109 to just nine.

Director Amber Elliott had said on Tuesday at the Desloge Chamber of Commerce luncheon that many of the cases associated with the Department of Corrections outbreaks will be released from the isolation period this week. There are currently 105 total cases associated with the outbreaks.

The Washington County Health Department reported one new case on Wednesday. The county now has 31 totals cases and six active cases.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department also reported one new case, bringing its total count to 24. The county has four active cases and four probable cases.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) and the Missouri National Guard will perform drive-through testing for COVID-19 at Mineral Area College, Student Lot F, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The tests are open to all residents of Missouri; they do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be eligible for the test, and no doctor’s order is required. There is also no fee and no need to present insurance information.