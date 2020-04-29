COVID-19 cases up three to 29 in St. Francois County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Francois County rose by three cases, up to 29 on Wednesday, according the health center.

There are four active cases of the virus in the county; 23 cases have been released from isolation.

The health center reported the county’s second COVID-related death last week. There has also been one death reported in both Ste. Genevieve and Washington Counties.

According to the health center’s numbers for St. Francois County, 19 of the cases are related to contact with someone who is positive for the virus. One of the cases is related to travel. Nine cases have no known source of contact. No cases are still under investigation. Twenty of the cases are women; nine are men.

The statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire on Sunday and Governor Mike Parson released the first phase of the state’s recovery plan this week.

The Iron County Health Department has some advice for its residents as they move forward.

“We have been lucky to only have 2 cases in Iron County,” the health center posted on its Facebook page. “And although we are being ‘set free’ on May 4, this does not mean the virus is magically gone.

"Please make smart choices in the days/weeks to come. Continue to social distance (keeping 6-feet between you and others), stay home if you are sick, and practice good hand hygiene. Wearing a cloth face covering in public places or places where social distancing is not possible could help prevent the spread of this virus. Be safe, be smart, and stay healthy!”