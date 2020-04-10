COVID-19 cases up to 21 in St. Francois County; Iron County reports first case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

St. Francois County now has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the county health center reported on Friday afternoon.

According to health center numbers, 16 of the cases are women; five are men. Eleven of the cases are contacts to other confirmed cases. Five of the cases remain under investigation to determine the source of the infection. Five cases currently have no known source for the virus.

Six of the cases have required hospitalization at some point during their illness. Four have completely recovered, which is defined as being at least seven days past the onset of symptoms and recovered from the illness for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.

The county reported its first death from the virus last Friday.

Case counts are updated daily at 4 p.m. by the health center on its website and Facebook page.

According to the release, as case counts continue to increase across Missouri, the health center reminds the public to stay home as much as possible and frequently wash your hands.