COVID-19 cases up to 21 in St. Francois County; Iron County reports first case

St. Francois County now has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the county health center reported on Friday afternoon.
According to health center numbers, 16 of the cases are women; five are men. Eleven of the cases are contacts to other confirmed cases. Five of the cases remain under investigation to determine the source of the infection. Five cases currently have no known source for the virus.
Six of the cases have required hospitalization at some point during their illness. Four have completely recovered, which is defined as being at least seven days past the onset of symptoms and recovered from the illness for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.
The county reported its first death from the virus last Friday.
Case counts are updated daily at 4 p.m. by the health center on its website and Facebook page.
According to the release, as case counts continue to increase across Missouri, the health center reminds the public to stay home as much as possible and frequently wash your hands.
“The next two weeks are critical for people to stay home and help slow the spread of COVID-19,” the release said. “If we all commit to staying home, we will be able to stop the spread of COVID-19 and ensure our communities can successfully return to a more familiar way of life.”
The Iron County Health Department confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 on Friday.
"This individual is a healthcare professional who had an exposure in another jurisdiction," the health department's release said. "No other information will be provided regarding the patient’s identity."
According to the health department, the person has been notified that they have tested positive for COVID-19 and they are working with this individual to insure they are following Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in regards to isolation.
The health department said it is actively investigating the case and has identified and contacted persons who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.
"The Iron County Health Department is taking necessary precautions to keep our patients and community safe and will continue to diligently monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow CDC guidelines to help protect the public’s health and limit spread of this infection," the release said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.