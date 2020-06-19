COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at prison in Bonne Terre

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) confirmed that an investigation is underway into a COVID-19 outbreak at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre. The health center released a statement on the outbreak just before noon on Friday.

The report states that while undergoing facility-wide sentinel testing for COVID-19, 21 confirmed cases have been identified at the prison. A total of 2,686 inmates and staff have been tested so far. The facility is still receiving results.

ERDCC is following pandemic guidelines and is working with SFCHC to prevent further spread of the illness. The prison will remain closed to visitors.

Under CDC guidelines, critical infrastructure employees of the prison are allowed to continue to work if they are asymptomatic, so long as they utilize appropriate protective equipment. However, the Department of Corrections does not allow employees to work if they test positive, regardless of if they are asymptomatic. They are sent home and cannot return until they receive two negative tests, according to the health center.

The outbreak is under ongoing investigation as the health center works to identify contacts of positive employees.