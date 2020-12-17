COVID-19 vaccine distributed in Missouri; Parkland receives first doses

Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday provided an update on the initial distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Parkland Health Center in Farmington confirmed on Facebook on Wednesday that it received its first doses. The post said healthcare workers will start getting the vaccination this week.
The release said Missouri's 21 initial vaccination sites have received almost all 51,675 doses of the first Pfizer shipment. The state expects to receive another significant shipment to additional vaccinations sites next week. Pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the state could also receive its first shipment of 105,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.
The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccines were received Monday and vaccinations began shortly after delivery, the release said. Nearly 1,000 frontline health care workers have already received vaccinations. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are scientifically proven to be safe and effective, the release said. All traditional standards were followed, and both vaccines have shown a 95% efficacy rate.
“The delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to frontline caregivers is a significant milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial shipment was distributed rapidly, and health care workers began receiving vaccinations Monday,” said Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Herb Kuhn. “As additional vaccines come on line and shipments are received, these new tools will help protect a growing number of the state’s health care professionals and the at-risk populations they serve. We are at the beginning of a massive vaccination effort. However, this week’s speed and efficiency in delivery and administration is very promising.”
Parson also provided an update on the state's partnership with leading health care performance improvement company Vizient during today's briefing.
“In addition to the vaccine arrival, we are also making progress with expanding our health care system capacity. Through our partnership with Vizient, we will soon have an additional 117 hospital staff members on the ground, from ICU registered nurses to respiratory therapists,” Parson said.
Six Missouri health care systems are currently participating in the 12-week partnership, including SSM Health in St. Louis and Jefferson City, St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, MOSAIC Life Care, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, BJC Healthcare, and CoxHealth.
At this time, 117 health care workers have been contracted: 20 intensive care unit registered nurses, 18 medical-surgical registered nurses, 13 telemetry registered nurses, 50 respiratory therapists, and 16 certified nurses aids or patient care technicians. Another 42 offers are pending with staffing agencies and contract employees. The first group of staff will start next Monday.
