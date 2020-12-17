COVID-19 vaccine distributed in Missouri; Parkland receives first doses

Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday provided an update on the initial distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Parkland Health Center in Farmington confirmed on Facebook on Wednesday that it received its first doses. The post said healthcare workers will start getting the vaccination this week.

The release said Missouri's 21 initial vaccination sites have received almost all 51,675 doses of the first Pfizer shipment. The state expects to receive another significant shipment to additional vaccinations sites next week. Pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the state could also receive its first shipment of 105,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week.

The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccines were received Monday and vaccinations began shortly after delivery, the release said. Nearly 1,000 frontline health care workers have already received vaccinations. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are scientifically proven to be safe and effective, the release said. All traditional standards were followed, and both vaccines have shown a 95% efficacy rate.

