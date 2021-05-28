Crane Lake dam to be rebuilt

Earlier this month, the Mark Twain National Forest announced plans to rebuild the dam at Crane Lake.
Iron County Presiding Commissioner Jim Scaggs said it’s been six years in the making.
“I wish it would happen sooner, but it takes a lot of time, I understand,” he said. “It just takes a while to get those kinds of funds earmarked or budgeted for a project of this nature.”
The plans will eliminate hazards and restore the lake to its original size, allowing recreational access for boaters and anglers, according to the Forest Service.
“So when the lake gets back to his full capacity, I can see more people frequently using the facility,” Scaggs said. “It was a great lake for kayak fishing (and) just getting the outdoors, because it's surrounded by the national forest land, as well. So it's just a great lake to take your kids out on primitive camping event or fishing or hiking type of activity.
"It was a great little place, and it's going to be better now that they've committed to rebuilding it.”
When originally constructed in the 1970s, he said, the lake was 100 acres. But right now, it sits at 40 acres.
“In about 2015 is when the dam was listed as a high-hazard dam because it had some structural issues with it,” he added. “So that's when they drained it down to its 40 acre capacity, as it stands now.”
Forest Supervisor Sherri Schwenke attended the Iron County Commissioners meeting on May 11 to solidify an official Forest Service decision to repair the dam at Crane Lake using a roller-compacted concrete (RCC) method, the news release said. She signed the official decision notice for the Crane Lake High Hazard Dam Safety and Compliance Project, a choice that was based on extensive investigation and public engagement.
Scaggs, Southern District Associate Commissioner Ben Young, and Western District Associate Commissioner Ronnie Chandler invited Schwenke to join them as she signed the document in a show of support for the decision. The commissioners, along with other community members and Forest Service employees, shared applause at the signing of the decision.
“I want to thank everyone that has participated with Mark Twain National Forest as we went through this environmental planning process,” Schwenke said in the release.
She added that the robust community feedback and citizens’ willingness to attend meetings and assist in planning efforts truly helped her reach a clear decision.
“This choice will correct all the safety concerns and meet the desire of the community to get back to enjoying their lake,” she added.
After serious safety issues with the dams were identified, engineering studies at the site began in 2014, according to the Forest Service. The lake was then drawn down for public safety in 2015.
Since then, multiple public meetings were held, more engineering studies were conducted at the site, and public scoping occurred. After reviewing all the information, the decision was made to select an alternative that keeps the water surface at 100 acres, can handle waterflow rates associated with a probable maximum flood event, and resist effects of a maximum probable earthquake.
Becky Ewing is the district ranger for Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District and has been since 2013.
“I have been working with the Ironton and Fredericktown communities and with user groups since the issues were first identified in 2013, and I am so glad we have this decision so we can get this project started on the ground,” Ewing stated in the news release.
Ewing added that a 65% engineering design for the new dam has already been completed for this selection, and a 100% design is expected by the end of this summer.
A new dam is at least a couple years away; but having this signed decision allows the Forest Service to finalize the design, contract out the work to rebuild the dam, and then begin construction.
The new dam will have a different look, the Forest Service said. The earthen embankment will be lowered, the right-side spillway will be filled in, and then both will be capped with RCC.
The RCC section will then act as the new emergency spillway during heavy rainfall events. The left-side spillway walls will be reconstructed and this will serve as the spillway at normal lake levels.
To prepare for the upcoming work, the lake will be lowered even more in the coming months. This means that only small watercraft will be able to access the lake and might need to be drug across the lakebed to get to the water. The lowering will allow equipment to access the existing dam’s embankment for geotechnical core drilling and sampling.
