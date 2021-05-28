Crane Lake dam to be rebuilt

Earlier this month, the Mark Twain National Forest announced plans to rebuild the dam at Crane Lake.

Iron County Presiding Commissioner Jim Scaggs said it’s been six years in the making.

“I wish it would happen sooner, but it takes a lot of time, I understand,” he said. “It just takes a while to get those kinds of funds earmarked or budgeted for a project of this nature.”

The plans will eliminate hazards and restore the lake to its original size, allowing recreational access for boaters and anglers, according to the Forest Service.

“So when the lake gets back to his full capacity, I can see more people frequently using the facility,” Scaggs said. “It was a great lake for kayak fishing (and) just getting the outdoors, because it's surrounded by the national forest land, as well. So it's just a great lake to take your kids out on primitive camping event or fishing or hiking type of activity.

"It was a great little place, and it's going to be better now that they've committed to rebuilding it.”

When originally constructed in the 1970s, he said, the lake was 100 acres. But right now, it sits at 40 acres.