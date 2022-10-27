Crews named new Desloge alderman

The City of Desloge recently selected a new alderman to fill the vacant spot on the Desloge Board of Aldermen following the resignation of Ward 3 Alderman Terry Cole. Travis Crews has been named as the new alderman for the ward after a 4-1 vote.

Desloge Mayor David Shaw said Crews came highly recommended, and has civic expertise as he has been on the Desloge Planning and Zoning Committee for the last several years. Crews with Pete Pasternak are the aldermen for Ward 3.

Cole had been serving Ward 3 since April 2021, but was charged early October with felony invasion of privacy and felony stealing. He resigned from the board ahead of the October meeting.

Crews has lived in the city for a good portion of his life. His parents moved to the area when Crews was about 7 or 8 years old. While he had briefly lived outside of the city, the majority of it has been spent living in Desloge. Crews’ father taught at UniTec, while his mother taught at the high school as a business teacher.

Both of Crews’ daughters graduated from the North County school district.

Currently, Crews is working at the Farmington Correctional Center as the deputy warden of Offender Management. Previously, he has worked at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Potosi Correctional Center, and Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. Overall, Crews has worked 25 and a half years in the correctional field.

“This kind of happened quick, so as far as plans for the ward I don’t really know yet,” said Crews. “I’ll get in there and see what the pressing issues are. I’m going to be in communication with the mayor and the board.”

Having been on Planning and Zoning though, Crews knows some of what the city’s plans are regarding commercial issues.

Along with being on Planning and Zoning, Crews is also on the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council, which has the shelter north of Bonne Terre.

Being involved in civic government is not new to Crews. Crew’s father and grandfather had been involved. His father had been an alderman for the city of Desloge, and his grandfather had been an alderman for Esther before the consolidation, and then an alderman for Park Hills after.

The next Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting is set for Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Desloge City Hall and meetings are open to the public. City hall will be closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, as well as Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.