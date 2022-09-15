 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crowd at city council meeting opposes zoning change

A crowd nearly fills the gallery at the Sept. 8 Farmington City Council meeting where they voiced their opposition to a proposed zoning change to property located on Hillsboro Road.

 Mark Marberry

A crowd turned out for the Sept. 8 Farmington City Council meeting at city hall to voice their opposition to a proposed property zoning change.

In a public hearing and first reading of legislation, the council heard about the proposed rezoning at Hillsboro and Wallace Road from “R-2: Residential Single Family” to “R-4: General Residential.” The property is located on the east side of Hillsboro Road opposite the intersection of Wallace and Hillsboro roads.

A resident of Butterfield Gardens voices his opposition to a proposed zoning change on Hillsboro Road.

Residents of Butterfield Gardens, a retirement development that adjoins the opposite side of the property, objected to the zoning change as it would allow apartment complexes to be built adjacent to their development. Other concerns were the strain on infrastructure and the extra water runoff from a new development.

Developer Mark Heisel attempted to address some of the issues.

People are also reading…

Mark Heisel, a potential developer of property on Hillsboro Road that is opposed by residents of Butterfield Gardens, speaks at the Sept. 8 Farmington City Council meeting.

“In the planning and zoning meeting, these problems came up,” he said. “I’m not grandfathered in, I will have to have an engineer do the water runoff, and I can’t have more water runoff from the property than there is now. They will probably make me do better than it is right now.”

He also clarified that the property directly adjacent to Butterfield Gardens will not be rezoned.

In other business, a public hearing and first reading of legislation was held about the proposed rezoning of property at 921 W. Liberty Street from “R-3: Residential Single Family” to “OA-1: Office and Apartment.” The property is a small part of the Harrington Farm purchased by Parkland Health Center.

In another public hearing and first reading of legislation, the council heard about the proposed rezoning of property at 1542 Ste. Genevieve Ave. from “C-2: General Commercial” to “R-4: General Residential.” The property is owned by Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health and may possibly be sold as a residential property.

In committee reports, Public Works Committee Chair Wayne Linnenbringer spoke about the extension of Keisha Lane, discussed a sewer issue on Fairfield Lane and Weber Road improvements.

In his report, City Administrator Greg Beavers covered several items.

“We received the quit claim deed on the industrial park,” he said. “We’ve been working with the state for a couple of years to get the deed restrictions eliminated. We finally got it in the mail today and ran it right over to the courthouse before the state changed their mind.”

Beavers said the city is going to close on two additional easements for airspace on Washington Street. “We will have three properties there to have bids on tree removal. We are planning a bid call in mid-October for runway lighting.”

According to Beavers, the city has sent out the biannual surveys and some have have already been returned. Beavers finished his report by going over several details about next year's city budget that is nearing completion.

In new business, the council approved resolution R44-2022 authorizing a development agreement with Wisdom Properties LLC. The agreement will allow Music Makers to access funding from the cost-sharing downtown preservation grant agreement to make improvements to the front of the building.

The council also approved resolution R45-2022 appointing members to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission. The resolution is a correction to a previous appointment.

The council gave final approval to Bill 27082022. The bill makes permanent the placement of a four-way stop at the intersection of Maple Street and Woodlawn Drive.

Mayor Larry Forsythe ended the meeting by noting that the city is in the process of purchasing the old fire house currently owned by Big River Communications. The plan is to move Development Services and Building and Utility services to that property.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

