Crump gives report on jail

St. Francois County Jail Administrator James Crump gave a report to the county commission during their regular session Tuesday morning.
“I have been assessing over almost a month, security and procedures at the jail,” he said. “As far as the security envelope, it is divided into two. You have the booking area, and you have where the offenders are housed. As far as the area where the offenders are housed, it’s safe, it’s secure.
“As far as procedural stuff, you look at certain inmate’s rights, which has to do with food, visiting, access to medical services, access to the courts. Everything there is going fine, I have stepped up how they accessed the courts. Assisting [with it] myself, it may be something as simple as copying state statutes when they request it off the internet and getting that to them.”
Crump noted a security issue that he is working on implementing for the staff dealing with the keys throughout the facility.
“Keys are very important,” he said. “Right now it’s all tracked by paper who has what keys. I would like to enhance that somewhat.
"There’s a thing called a keywatch system. Unfortunately, it’s pretty pricy. It’s an electronic machine that would be kept outside the security envelope, where keys are on a special holder, placed inside this machine, then behind a secure door. This has a touchpad, so you decide what access what people have to what keys. It comes with software you can run at the end of shift, it will tell you what keys have been returned and what hasn’t. One of the things that I would like to get going is the accountability, again, the funding for the machine. I am trying to solicit bids for that.”
Staff training is priority to Crump. He is looking at training deputies in detention training that they do not get from the police academy. He supplied the commissioners with a packet from the Missouri Sheriff’s Association (MSA) about an upcoming training seminar that some of the staff will be attending.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s being hosted this time by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department,” he said. “It's 40 hours, but it’s done in two separate two and a half day sessions. Being in Washington County, they have access to it, there’s no hotel fees, and no meal fees, saving money for the county and taxpayers. I’m sending four officers to that. I’m also looking to host it. When you host it, you get several seats for free. I’m working with the MSA to see what continuing needs are. Again, that is going to save us tuition, hotel, and save meal expenses.”
At a comment from Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson, Crump noted that this training also applies to the continuing education requirements for the deputies. He is also working on updating his own training.
“I am going to a jail administrator’s training geared at legal and liability issues involving the jail,” he said. “It’s very important to keep me updated on offender rights, current lawsuits, anything dealing with legal obligations and liability issues faced by the jail. That is in Columbia, it is put on by the MSA, and it’s a two-day training.”
Crump stated he is also working with the National Institute of Corrections (NIC), a federal agency that is tasked with assisting jails and prisons.
“I have tapped into the resources there, they’re going to assist me with updating policies and procedures within the jail, and writing new policies and procedures to make sure we are current and our policies are within legal guidelines on what we do,” he said. “Also, I am looking at NIC for staff and training for offender relations, communications, this type of thing. It’s free through the NIC, it’s an online course, it’s done in three parts, which also would go towards their POST credit for those who take it.”
According to Crump, he is going to mandate and track yearly staff training on suicide prevention and intervention along with First Aid and CPR. He is also going to update policies on how offenders are going to be treated in hostile situations.
“Laws are changing on use-of-force consistently,” he said. “We want to make sure that anything that could cause legal and liability issues or be a problem for staff and offenders, we want to make sure we are going to stay up-to-date on that.”
Associate Commissioner Patrick Mullins noted that Crump has hit the ground running.
“It’s going to be baby steps,” Crump said. “The sheriff has turned me loose. He’s got full faith and confidence in me. The staff have been real receptive.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com