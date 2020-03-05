Crump gives report on jail

St. Francois County Jail Administrator James Crump gave a report to the county commission during their regular session Tuesday morning.

“I have been assessing over almost a month, security and procedures at the jail,” he said. “As far as the security envelope, it is divided into two. You have the booking area, and you have where the offenders are housed. As far as the area where the offenders are housed, it’s safe, it’s secure.

“As far as procedural stuff, you look at certain inmate’s rights, which has to do with food, visiting, access to medical services, access to the courts. Everything there is going fine, I have stepped up how they accessed the courts. Assisting [with it] myself, it may be something as simple as copying state statutes when they request it off the internet and getting that to them.”

Crump noted a security issue that he is working on implementing for the staff dealing with the keys throughout the facility.

“Keys are very important,” he said. “Right now it’s all tracked by paper who has what keys. I would like to enhance that somewhat.