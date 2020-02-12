Crump set for new gig as jail admin

At Tuesday's St. Francois County Commission meeting, Sheriff Dan Bullock introduced Jamie Crump, the county jail's new administrator. Crump was most recently employed by North County R-1 School District as a student resource officer.
“He brings a lot of past history in corrections, he was a deputy warden, school resource officer, deputy sheriff over the years,” Bullock said. “He has a lot of good ideas.”
Crump spoke to the commission about his law enforcement background and how he will approach his new post, which was previously held by Dennis Smith since 2003. Some modifications to the role and scope of the position have been made.
“I’m going in there with a fresh set of eyes,” Crump said. “In corrections, I’ve been an investigator, training officer, housing unit manager—which oversees an entire unit of offenders—an assistant warden and a deputy warden. I’ve been commissioned as a police officer going on my 34th year.
“(I'm) going in there, again with a fresh set of eyes, policy, procedure, just looking at everything. We want the citizens safe, we want the inmates safe, we want the staff safe, that’s going to be our first priority is looking into those areas and see what’s working, what can be made better, and maybe some new ideas.”
Crump promised to give the commission regular progress reports.
After the meeting, Crump expanded on how his various professional experiences will help him improve the jail’s operations.
“With my training background in corrections, it was five years,” he said. “I was at Farmington Correctional Center doing training for staff. Doing assessments for training to make the prisons run more smoothly and efficiently. Bringing in my experience as assistant and deputy warden, it’s basically looking at the entire detention center, see what best practices are, see if we can make changes that would benefit the detention center. Also we want to look at, it’s important to be a steward of the taxpayer’s dollars, to make sure that everything’s being spent wisely.”
According to Crump, right now he is in an assessment period to see what the top priorities should be.
Bullock said he will work closely with Crump based upon his recommendations.
“We’ll see if we can get something that works, something that will be safe for inmates as well as staff,” he said. “We, so far, have not had an escape from the county jail since we built it. We did have a trustee walk off one time, but we had them back in short order. I know there are some security measures that Jamie is looking at already, he’s been on the job one day. We’ll see what he recommends and see what we can do and what we can afford to do to make those things happen.”
