Daffron discusses past, future improvements

With the beginning of 2023 still fresh, Desloge City Administrator Stephanie Daffron recently took a look back at what the city accomplished in 2022, and shared insights as to what residents might expect this year.

Daffron was hired as the city administrator in November after the city of Desloge let former City Administrator Dan Bryan go in August. Prior to being hired as the city administrator, Daffron was the city clerk.

One of the first topics brought up while discussing 2022's achievements were the State Street improvements. The city started working on State Street in 2021, widening the pavement and adding the street lamps. The aesthetic and design is similar to the improvements done to Desloge Drive earlier. The project had new water main and connections down the street.

While Phase 1 of the State Street improvements ended in May 2022, the start date for the next phase has not yet been announced.

In 2022, the city implemented a much-needed IT service provider, according to Daffron. This let the city update the server and install new computers.

The Water Department finished connecting Chestnut, Carter, and Harding streets to the new water main. The water department also ran new water lines to the end of Rosebud and Alexis streets, killed 7,000 feet of old water mains, and updated all booster pumps, wells, and the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) computer program for the water department.

A new solid waste fee for trash pickup was implemented in 2022.

Daffron said there are quite a few improvements Desloge residents can expect to see in 2023.

The second phase of State Street will be started this year, and will continue on the improvements made from the first phase. This phase will focuses on the south portion of the street.

The Cantwell area will undergo water system improvements. According to Daffron, this will be a three-phase project which will include Harry Jr., Cantwell, Vandervoot, and South streets.

Daffron said the engineers are currently surveying for the Cantwell Project, and the next step is to place the project out to bid. Once a bid is approved, the city will know when the contractors are able to start.

The city will also make improvements to Jackson Street, including widening the street, overlay, sidewalks, and on-street parking for the street. Roosevelt and Madison streets are also expected to get stormwater improvements during the year.

“I am very proud of our accomplishments in 2022, and I am excited about the projects we have planned for 2023,” Daffron said. “I will continue to diligently strive to bring more businesses into the city, develop the Eastern Outer Road, and continue to support the community.

"I am blessed to be an employee with Desloge and to have the ability to work with exceptional employees as well as our mayor and the board of aldermen. This ability to work together as a team will allow us to accomplish great things.”