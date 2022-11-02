Daffron named Desloge city admin

Desloge's new city administrator is a familiar face at city hall. Stephanie Daffron, who has been filling in as interim city administrator since the board relieved Dan Bryan of his duties in August, has been named the official replacement.

Daffron was previously the city clerk, and has been working with the city since late 2018. Prior to working for the city of Desloge, Daffron worked in the St. Francois County Circuit Clerk’s office for 12 years.

Wednesday was Daffron’s first day as city administrator. Since Bryan was removed from duties, Daffron had been filling in as the interim city administrator until the board approved a permanent new city administrator.

Former Deputy Clerk Judy Hutchinson now moves into Daffron’s previous role as city clerk. The city will be looking for a new deputy city clerk.

Desloge Mayor David Shaw believes Daffron is well seasoned for the job, having taken on duties for the past several weeks. Shaw said Daffron has solid support from all of the department heads and has all the skills needed to be a good supervisor.

“She has a personality that just makes you want to do the best job you can,” said Shaw. “She’s a good motivator of people, she has tremendous social skills. I think it’s going to be a real good selection.”

Daffron said she was a bit surprised when she was named as the new city administrator, but is excited about the journey ahead.

“I applied for it, and at first, I wasn’t (going to apply),” explained Daffron, who said her fellow coworkers encouraged her to apply after they found out she was not going to apply for the position. “So I put in my application, my resume, and then they asked to interview me, so I was really excited about that. And then when they chose me, I was shocked and I was very excited.”

There are some plans Daffron already has in mind. Adding businesses to Desloge, developing the Eastern Outer Road, and expanding the parks are all things Daffron would like to help accomplish.

Updates to the code is another topic Daffron would like to improve on. The subdivision code and dangerous building codes were the topics Daffron brought up, as well as shortening the processes of going through the code. The comprehensive plan, which the city of Desloge is working to update, is another big item for the city, but Daffron is excited about what will come out if it.

“I’m really excited about that and expanding our parks,” said Daffron, “just to expand Desloge, and see it grow.”

The Desloge Board of Aldermen will meet Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Desloge City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.