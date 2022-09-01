Daffron named interim city admin

After being nominated by Desloge Mayor David Shaw and approved by the Board of Aldermen, City Clerk Stephanie Daffron has been named the interim city administrator, taking over the position after the board relieved City Administrator Dan Bryan of his duties on Monday.

Daffron, a Farmington native, has been with the city of Desloge as the city clerk since 2018. Prior to accepting the position of city clerk for Desloge, Daffron worked in the St. Francois County Circuit Clerk’s office for 12 years.

Shaw said the reason he suggested Daffron fill the position interim was due to her experience. Shaw also explained Daffron knows how to get things done, and has top-notch organizational skills.

“She’s able to handle multiple city functions at one time, she’s very organized, and she has a pleasant personality,” said Shaw.

Daffron will only be filling the position temporarily until the city finds the right candidate for the job. Shaw said the position will soon be posted, but finding the right person to fill the position could take some time.

“I am honored to be appointed as the interim city administrator. The City of Desloge has great employees who are the best at what they do,” said Daffron. “We have always worked together to make sure the city is operating and running smoothly.”

Bryan was relieved of his position Monday night in a special Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting. Bryan had been the city administrator since 2017, and had been involved in many projects for the city of Desloge including the improvements on State Street and Desloge Drive. Bryan had originally been a long-time resident of Desloge before moving out to Terre Du Lac, and had worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections before taking the job at Desloge.

While not much information was given about the vote to relieve Bryan of duties, the mayor said Bryan is no longer authorized to perform any business transactions on behalf of the City of Desloge, but all transactions signed prior to Monday’s date will remain valid.

Chief Deputy Clerk Judy Hutchinson will fill in as interim city clerk, taking on most of the responsibilities Daffron does as the city clerk until someone is hired to fill the position of city administrator.